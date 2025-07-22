Applied Rating Index Q2 2025 Results Released

Toronto, ON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the second quarter of 2025 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q2 2025, average premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and for Personal Property compared to Q2 2024.

For Personal Auto, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Ontario seeing the highest at 18.5% and Alberta the lowest at 10.6%. For Personal Property lines, all provinces experienced an increase in premium rate change year over year. Quebec saw the highest premium rate change at 10.1% and British Columbia experienced the lowest at 1.0%

Key findings for Q2 2025 include:

Personal Auto: In Q2 2025, Personal Auto premium rate change increased 14.9% versus Q2 2024. Personal Auto premium rate change increased 3.3% versus Q1 2025.

Personal Property: In Q2 2025, Personal Property premium rate change increased 6.9% versus Q2 2024. Personal Property premium rate change increased 3.4% versus Q1 2025.

Provinces: Across Personal Auto, all provinces experienced increased premium rate change year over year with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces seeing 10.6%, 18.5%, 13.7% and 15.7% respectively. Relative to Q1 2025, all provinces saw increases in premium rate change quarter over quarter with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces at, 3.0%, 4.4%, 1.2% and 2.7% respectively.

Personal Property lines experienced increased year over year premium rate change across all provinces. Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases in premium rate change year over year with 9.5%, 1.0%, 5.0%, 10.1%, 7.1% and 9.4% respectively. Relative to Q1 2025, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba all saw increases quarter over quarter of 5.9%, 1.7%, 1.8%, 1.3%, 3.0% and 3.9%.

“It is evident that rising auto premiums are not just a short-term fluctuation but a trend across the country,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “We also see that the Homeowners rates are under similar upward pressure. The Applied Rating Index will continue to monitor rates across both personal auto and property lines, serving as a reliable measure of overall market activity.”

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rates. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.



Access the complete quarterly report here.

