Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership with IXICO for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome IXICO, a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enhance this unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions, MRI and PET images as well as numerous races and ethnicities to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study will gather data related to the ability of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to not only diagnose but also predict the accumulation of amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

IXICO will provide a combination of financial investment and analysis services for Bio-Hermes-002, building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001. IXICO will work closely with GAP and its partners engaged in Bio-Hermes-002, using its unique AI-driven platform and expertise to assist with the neuroimaging analysis of the Bio-Hermes-002 study data.

“We’re proud to partner once again with IXICO on the Bio-Hermes-002 study,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “Our shared goal is to transform how clinical trials are designed for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. By applying cutting-edge technologies to improve the detection of underlying disease pathology, we hope to accelerate meaningful progress for individuals and families affected by these conditions. IXICO’s deep expertise will bring essential value and precision to this global study at a pivotal moment in the field."

Bram Goorden, CEO of IXICO, commented, "This partnership further strengthens the deep collaboration between GAP and IXICO. Working with GAP and the consortia partners in Bio-Hermes-002 is particularly rewarding and important. It puts our teams in the middle of the rapidly evolving AD research ecosystem, where we can work with an incredible group delivering novel neuroimaging biomarker technologies that advance the understanding, diagnosis and treatment for patients suffering from AD.”

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms. After the study is closed, the data from Bio-Hermes-002 will eventually become available to Alzheimer’s researchers worldwide as part of the Alzheimer’s Disease Discovery Initiative’s AD Workbench.

IXICO joins collaborators, Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics, a Quanterix brand, Sunbird Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting inclusivity in research studies, and celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About IXICO www.IXICO.com

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring. As a key part of the global neurological disease research community, the Company has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) working with leading pharma companies, innovative biotech’s, disease consortia and non-profit organisations. IXICO has supported hundreds of neurological clinical trials, analysed hundreds of thousands scans and built an expansive network of expert imaging centres around the world.

The IXICO Platform is tailor-made for neurological disease, reliably processing data from global trials, precisely measuring key imaging biomarkers associated with the identification, progression and treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s. Image data is interrogated by the Platform and IXICO’s expert scientists translating complex data into clinically meaningful while minimizing data variability and increasing reproducibility.