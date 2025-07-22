Fortinet Advances Quantum-Safe Security to Guard against Emerging Quantum Threats

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced expanded innovations within its unified operating system, FortiOS, that protect against quantum-computing threats to current encryption standards. The latest FortiOS capabilities help organizations with highly sensitive data deploy encryption algorithms and key distribution methods that can withstand quantum-powered attacks, stack algorithms for more robust protection, and easily transition to post-quantum security.

“At Fortinet, we’re committed to arming customers with cutting-edge technology to protect against new and emerging threats. As quantum computing advances, organizations can trust Fortinet’s technology innovation and leadership to safeguard their critical data and future-proof their infrastructures,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. “Many enterprises are eager to take action to protect their networks from quantum-powered threats. That’s why we’ve made cutting-edge, quantum-safe features available today for FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN customers, so they can confidently transition to post-quantum security.”

Organizations Handling Sensitive Information Need Quantum-Safe Encryption Now

Quantum computers can perform complex calculations at unprecedented speeds and can easily break current encryption standards. Cybercriminals are already storing encrypted traffic to decrypt in the future, with a particular focus on industries that handle highly sensitive data that remains relevant over long periods, such as telecommunications, financial services, government, and healthcare.

FortiOS: ready for the post-quantum world

With FortiOS 7.6, organizations, such as those using FortiGate next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, can now leverage built-in quantum-safe features designed to defend against emerging threats, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks. These capabilities help secure network traffic, simplify deployment, and support a smooth transition to post-quantum security. Customers have access to the following quantum-safe features at no additional cost: Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) methods, including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved algorithms like ML-KEM and emerging algorithms like BIKE, HQC, and Frodo.

Proven Innovation You Can Trust

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security through a single operating system. This unique approach enables Fortinet to deploy cutting-edge updates, such as quantum-safe innovations, across its unified operating system, helping customers future-proof their security postures.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

