Friedrich’s Floating Air™ Ductless Mini Split Named 2025 TWICE VIP Award Winner

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedrich Air Conditioning , the leading manufacturer of premium room air conditioners, today announced that its Floating Air™ Ductless Mini Split product line won the highly coveted TWICE VIP Award, spotlighting top appliances in 2025. This recognition underscores Friedrich’s leadership in HVAC innovation, marked by its ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions that optimize efficiency and year-round comfort.

Available in three series—Select, Pro, and Pro X—Friedrich’s Floating Air™ line delivers flexible, high-performance comfort solutions for virtually any residential application. Each model features Precision Inverter® compressor technology for smooth ramp-up, ultra-quiet operation, and exact temperature control. ENERGY STAR® certification ensures energy efficiency and cost savings, while integrated Wi-Fi provides robust smart home connectivity, including app-based scheduling and voice assistant compatibility.

Now in its 12th year, the TWICE VIP Awards celebrate and recognize the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to everyday consumers. Voted upon exclusively by TWICE magazine readers and subscribers, the leading voices in the Consumer Electronics industry, this achievement highlights the companies that are going above and beyond to deliver premier value to consumers.

“For over 140 years, Friedrich has been at the forefront of innovation in both consumer and commercial HVAC, continually evolving to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses alike. Being named a TWICE VIP winner for the second consecutive year is a true testament to that legacy,” said TJ Wheeler, senior director of Friedrich. “Our Floating Air™ line exemplifies our dedication to delivering comfort through advanced technology, all backed by the customer-first support that drives our unwavering commitment to uplifting the industry.”

For more information about Friedrich’s Floating Air™ Ductless Mini Split line, please visit https://www.friedrich.com/floatingair .

About Friedrich Air Conditioning

Founded in 1883, Friedrich Air Conditioning is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium room A/C and other home environment products, designed for residential and commercial applications. Constructed of the highest quality components, Friedrich products are built to exacting standards and are among the most sophisticated, energy-efficient, and quietest available. Friedrich is proud to be a Rheem® company.

To learn more about Friedrich Air Conditioning, visit www.friedrich.com .

Media Contact

Matt Burkey

matt@carvecomms.com