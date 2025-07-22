Enjoy BTC and DOGE income every day! Siton Mining opens a new era of zero-threshold cloud mining

New York City, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the passage of the GENIUS Act, crypto assets are accelerating their integration into the global financial system. Mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP have become the core assets of decentralized finance. However, traditional mining still daunts many ordinary users due to high equipment investment, technical barriers, and energy consumption costs.



Siton Mining is rewriting this landscape. As the world's leading compliant cloud mining platform, Siton Mining has officially launched a new mobile app to bring a truly "zero threshold mining" experience to global users. Users can access Siton Mining's global green mining network with just one click on their smartphones, and easily start the road to passive income from crypto assets.



Start your mining journey easily:

1Visit sitonmining.com, register an account, and immediately receive a $10-$100 random reward for new users

2Choose a suitable cloud computing power contract and customize your investment strategy

3After the contract is activated, the system automatically starts mining, and the income is credited daily

4Supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements: including USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BCH, BNB, SOL, USDC, etc.

5Withdraw at any time when you reach $100, or choose to reinvest to continuously amplify your income

Denominated in US dollars to avoid market volatility risks

All contracts are priced in US dollars. The system automatically converts the BTC, ETH, DOGE and other currencies invested by users according to the real-time exchange rate to help users lock in value and significantly reduce potential losses caused by currency price fluctuations.



Why choose Siton Mining ?

Siton Mining is the world's leading green cloud computing platform, creating stable income for more than 9 million users. Its core advantages include:

Global green mines, creating a sustainable mining model

Siton Mining has deployed green energy mines in Northern Europe, Canada, Russia and other places, all of which are driven by renewable energy such as hydropower and wind power to ensure high energy consumption ratio and promote the standardized development of environmentally friendly mining.

Military-grade security protection to ensure worry-free assets

The platform's EV SSL encryption technology protects user accounts and data assets around the clock. At the same time, it uses an AI intelligent risk control system to monitor potential risk behaviors in real time and comprehensively prevent hacker attacks and abnormal operations.



The future of digital assets starts with Siton Mining

In the current uncertain global economic environment, Siton Mining provides users with a stable, secure and sustainable channel for the appreciation of encrypted assets. Whether you are a digital currency novice or a senior investor, you can start the road to stable passive income with just a mobile phone.



Join Siton Mining now and let your mobile phone become your digital wealth portal!

Official website: https://sitonmining.com

Email: info@sitonmining.com







Attachment