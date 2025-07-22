Varonis Heads to Black Hat USA 2025, DEF CON, and BSides

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) is heading to Las Vegas this August for the cybersecurity world’s summer camp — Black Hat USA 2025, DEF CON, and BSides. Varonis will be on the ground sharing insights from our elite Varonis Threat Labs team, showcasing how to secure data from threats across multi-cloud environments, and connecting with the community that’s shaping the future of cyber defense.

Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2025:

Meet Varonis at booth #2751. Varonis proudly returns to Black Hat USA 2025 as a Platinum Plus Sponsor and Sustaining Partner. Learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to reduce risk to data in the age of AI. Hear how Varonis identifies and mitigates threats across IaaS and SaaS, safeguards sensitive data, and supports customers with Managed Data Detection and Response, the industry’s only service dedicated to preventing attacks on data.

Play the first Snowflake GOAT. Can you trace the attacker’s steps and stop a breach from becoming a data avalanche? Check out our capture-the-flag challenge online and at our booth for your chance to top the leaderboard and pick up the coolest swag at Black Hat!

Play today: https://www.varonis.com/frostbyte

Expert Session — Navigating the Identity Crisis: Why Authentication Keeps Failing. Join Varonis’ Mark Vaitsman to explore how attackers continue to compromise authentication and steal identities. Learn how to recognize the signs of post-authentication compromise, identify detection and response gaps, and harden security beyond MFA.

Date: Wednesday, August 6 at 10:50 a.m.

Location: Business Hall Theater D

Varonis Highlights at BSides Las Vegas:

Expert Session — Rusty Pearls: Postgres RCE on Cloud Databases. Join Varonis Threat Labs experts as they unpack a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting cloud-hosted databases. Learn how they discovered this flaw and transformed it into a powerful exploit. They’ll share detection strategies, defense techniques, and more.

Date: Tuesday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Florentine A

Varonis Highlights at DEF CON Las Vegas:

Workshop — SnowGoat: Exposing Hidden Security Risks and Leaking Data Like a Threat Actor. Join senior security researchers Lior Adar and Chen Levy Ben Aroy for an interactive workshop on identifying hidden configuration risks in Snowflake. This intermediate session offers hands-on experience with vulnerable and misconfigured environments.

Date: Friday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center – L2 – Workshops

Expert Session — Rusty Pearls: Postgres RCE on Cloud Databases. Join Varonis Threat Labs experts as they unpack a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability affecting cloud-hosted databases. Learn how they discovered this flaw and transformed it into a powerful exploit. They’ll share detection strategies, defense techniques, and more.

Date: Friday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center – L1 – EHW3 - Track 1



About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

