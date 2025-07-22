Neptune Aviation Upgrades Machine Shop to Meet Internal Demands, Expand External Customer Base

MISSOULA, Mont., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Aviation Services, a leader in aerial firefighting and aviation services, has installed new equipment at its Missoula-based headquarters to expand its capacity to manufacture critical parts and precision components for the aviation and aerospace industries, as well as other market segments in the future. With a significant investment in new machining technology, Neptune is strengthening its ability to produce complex, mission-critical components in-house, positioning itself as a competitive player in both aviation and space industry supply chains.

Neptune Aviation is the first company in Montana to install a Hermle C 400 Gen 2, a state-of-the-art 5-axis computer numerical control (CNC) machining center known for exceptional accuracy, versatility, and efficiency in producing complex aerospace-grade components.

“This is more than a simple equipment upgrade, it’s a major leap forward for our organization,” said Clifford Lynn, Director of Maintenance at Neptune Aviation. “Until now, our machine shops main focus has been on supporting internal needs. With this investment, we’re expanding our capabilities to reduce reliance on outside suppliers and to open the door to future revenue opportunities. The Hermle C 400 gives us the advanced functionality to produce highly complex, precision parts for our own aircraft, and customers across the broader aviation industry and beyond.”

Reviewing internal needs, the Hermle C 400 is being added at an ideal time for Neptune Aviation, which announced in late 2024 that it has begun transitioning its airtanker platform from its current fleet of BAe 146 aircraft to the Airbus A319—a larger aircraft with greater capacity for fuel and fire retardant drops, as well as more advanced design. With the new equipment in place, Neptune will be able to manufacture many of the components needed for routine maintenance and repairs in-house, reducing reliance on outside vendors and accelerating both development and maintenance timelines.

“All the parts needed for the A319 are highly customized and specific to Neptune, since we are the only airtanker company utilizing the A319 for aerial firefighting operations. Being able to build these parts in-house means we avoid the delays and costs of outsourcing the project to a third-party machine shop, helping us to complete maintenance much more quickly,” said Pierre Blouin Support Shop Manager.

Outlining the company’s strategy moving forward, Blouin said that in addition to making their own parts, Neptune will develop parts for three tiers of external customers. The most immediate will be for repair stations serving the aviation industry, for which they have already responded to multiple requests for proposals. Next, Neptune plans to pursue opportunities in the aerospace industry, including organizations, such as NASA and private companies. Longer term, the company aims to enter the contract manufacturing space, producing high-volume parts for a broader industrial customer base.

Neptune’s capabilities enable them to serve clients requiring anything from a single custom part to small batch runs. What sets Neptune apart is their extensive quality assurance expertise as a certified repair station, allowing them to provide all the necessary documentation aerospace customers require. This ensures that every part, whether made one-off, or in large batches, meets strict aerospace standards and is fully supported with paperwork that repair stations and manufacturers rely on, making Neptune a trusted partner for precision parts production.

“We’re committed to expanding both our capabilities and our team,” said Seth Cohen, Neptune Aviation Machine Shop Lead. “This investment in the Hermle C 400 is just the beginning. We plan to continue upgrading our equipment and growing the machine shop. We’re also actively hiring skilled machinists to help us take full advantage of what this platform can do. As I like to say, you can’t bring in a great race car driver if all you’ve got are jalopies. With this machine, we’re building a shop that’s ready to compete at the highest level.”

For more information about Neptune Aviation Services and its airtanker operations, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.

About Neptune Aviation Services

Neptune Aviation Services is based in Missoula, Montana. Neptune serves an expanding customer base offering aircraft maintenance, aircraft management, avionics, nondestructive testing, machine shop services, training, inspections and certifications, and fixed-base operations. As the primary provider of aerial firefighting services to the United States Forest Service for more than 30 years, Neptune Aviation is known for its aviation industry experience, expertise, and reliability.

Neptune Aviation employs more than 225 dedicated, hard-working, and talented individuals. For more information, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.

