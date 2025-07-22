Mercury Marine Expands V10 Verado Lineup with All-New 425hp Outboard and Enhanced 350hp Model

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the latest expansion of its award-winning Verado® outboard lineup with the introduction of the all-new V10 425hp Verado outboard and a performance enhanced version of the V10 350hp Verado outboard.

Both models set new benchmarks for performance in the high-horsepower outboard segment, delivering exceptional power, acceleration, and fuel efficiency while continuing Mercury’s legacy for smoothness and quiet operation.

“These new V10 Verado engines reflect our commitment to giving boaters exactly what they’ve asked for: greater performance with the same smooth, refined experience they expect from Mercury,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “With this launch, we’re raising the bar in the high-horsepower category and reaffirming the Verado family’s position as the pinnacle of premium outboard performance.”

All-New V10 425hp Verado

The new 425hp model delivers class-leading acceleration and significant weight advantages compared to a 450hp competitor. In Mercury’s testing, it was:

3 seconds faster from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000-pound center-console boat with a heavy load)

from 0-30 mph than a 450hp competitor (on a 26-foot, 5,000-pound center-console boat with a heavy load) 254 pounds lighter than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models)

than a 450hp competitor (25-inch XL models) Equipped with a 150-amp alternator – the highest output in its class

– the highest output in its class 22% quieter at cruise than a 450hp competitor

Enhanced V10 350hp Verado

The upgraded 350hp model delivers impressive improvements in top-end speed and mid-range acceleration:

2.7 mph higher top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration)

top speed than a 350hp competitor (light load test configuration) 4 seconds faster from 0-30 mph and 17.8 seconds faster from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration)

from 0-30 mph and from 0 to top speed than a 350hp competitor (heavy load test configuration) Four times the alternator output at cruise compared to a 350hp competitor

compared to a 350hp competitor 40% quieter at cruise than a 350hp competitor

than a 350hp competitor 15% quicker 0-50 mph acceleration than Mercury’s current 350hp model thanks to enhanced mid-range torque

Built for Repower and New Builds Alike

Built on Mercury’s compact V10 platform, both engines offer 26-inch center-to-center mounting, making them ideal for repowering boats originally rigged with L6 Verado or competitive outboards.

Digital Throttle & Shift is standard on the new 425hp and enhanced 350hp Verado outboards, which also offer available Joystick Piloting for exceptional control and precision. The new outboards, along with the current 400hp model, are now available through Mercury dealers and Repower Centers. Consumers can learn more at MercuryMarine.com.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at www.MercuryMarine.com.