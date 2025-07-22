TSplus Expands U.S. Presence with New Boston Office and Strategic Hires





BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions, is proud to announce the opening of a new sales office in Boston, Massachusetts. This strategic expansion underscores TSplus’ commitment to better serving its North American clients and partners and strengthening its footprint in the U.S. market.

As part of this expansion, TSplus has welcomed two new sales engineers to the Boston team. Their addition marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide high-touch, localized support and technical expertise to enterprise customers across North America.

“With the opening of our Boston office, we’re entering an exciting new chapter,” said Dominique Benoit, CEO of TSplus. “This investment reflects both our strong growth and our belief in the importance of close collaboration with customers. The addition of two highly skilled sales engineers will enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions and support the growing demand for secure, affordable remote access technologies.”

The Boston office will serve as a regional hub for sales, technical consulting, and partner enablement. It positions TSplus to respond quickly to evolving customer needs while continuing to innovate across its suite of remote desktop, application delivery, and cybersecurity products.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company that specializes in remote access, application publishing, and cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes. With customers in over 150 countries and a network of international partners, TSplus is committed to making remote work secure, simple, and cost-effective.

Website: https://tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f34f6ee-866e-4d28-898d-ec1de1b28371