Tag-N-Trac Launches Disposable Smart Labels to Revolutionize Supply Chain Tracking

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tag-N-Trac, a leader in IoT supply chain real-time visibility solutions, today announced the launch of its disposable smart labels. Designed to modernize global logistics, these Bluetooth and 5G cellular labels provide real-time tracking for multimodal transportation, and environmental monitoring on shipping units, helping organizations secure their shipments and streamline operations.

There will be an estimated 22% increase in cargo theft incidents in 2025, and supply chain leaders are seeking better ways to safeguard their goods. Tag-N-Trac’s smart labels address this critical need by capturing and transmitting vital data such as location, route deviations, and dwell time alerts, geofencing the estimated transit routes, and custom clearances. The solution also provides load split intelligence, lost in transit alerts for road, rail, and air freight.

“Theft has increased significantly in 2025, and Tag-N-Trac offers a unique solution to help supply chain leaders protect their freight and prevent losses, reduce claims, and improve the cost of customer dissatisfaction (CoD),” said Venu Gutlapalli, founder and CEO of Tag-N-Trac. “Our Bluetooth and 5G cellular smart labels keep supply chain leaders informed on the location and conditions of their shipments in transit and while in warehouses with incredible precision.”

Equipped with low-power sensor technology, Tag-N-Trac’s smart labels enable end-to-end chain of custody tracking, tamper alerts, and continuous environmental monitoring. This is particularly critical for industries such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, and high-value electronics, where even minor excursions can jeopardize product integrity. By gaining instant insights, companies can act quickly to intercept and mitigate risks and maintain their quality and competitiveness.

Beyond security and efficiency, the smart labels also advance conservation efforts. Built with energy-efficient technology and recyclable materials, the labels help organizations reduce their carbon footprint and support ESG initiatives, all while bringing automation and data-driven decision making for a robust supply chain performance.

Tag-N-Trac’s device-agnostic data platform, RELATIVITY, integrates with existing supply chain management systems, including WMS, TMS and ERP. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that consolidates shipment data into a single, intuitive dashboard, serving as a control tower supported by a 24/7 shipment care center. With this unified view, businesses can make smarter, data-driven decisions, optimize inventory flows, and respond to disruptions with greater agility.

