Q2 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025

Second quarter 2025-04-01 – 2025-06-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 146,503 (TEUR: 152,964), a decrease of 4.2%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 6,591 (TEUR: 7,229).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

-7,156 (TEUR: -6,518).

-9,414 (TEUR: -7,350).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.72

(EUR: -0.56).

Period 2025-01-01 – 2025-06-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 306,585 (TEUR: 321,641), a decrease of 4.7%

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 24,619 (TEUR: 34,441).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

-1,974 (TEUR: 6,265).

-5,741 (TEUR: 4,013).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.70

(EUR: -0.05).

Holding of own shares

As per 30-06-2025 the company held 19,439 B-shares representing 0.14 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 22, 2025, at 15 30.

Attachment