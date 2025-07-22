Blurbs Launches Trust-First B2B Martech Platform to Reimagine How Vendors and Buyers Connect

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blurbs, the trusted destination for discovering, evaluating and connecting martech buyers with vendors, announced the official launch of its platform, TrustBlurbs.com , now live. Blurbs is a community-driven platform designed to help marketing teams navigate an increasingly crowded and sales-driven software discovery landscape.

Martech spending is projected to reach $215 billion by 2027, reflecting how critical these tools have become to business growth. But as budgets rise, so does complexity. With thousands of martech solutions flooding the market, buyers face a fragmented and often frustrating discovery process, spending significant portions of their time just trying to understand what each vendor actually does or could do for them. Blurbs is a community designed to reduce noise in the buying process and empower buyers to make informed decisions quickly and confidently with insights from real users and the vendors themselves. In turn, vendors benefit from high-intent leads from trusted members of the community.

“Modern martech buying is broken. Sales reps are getting ghosted, buyers are exhausted, and nobody trusts the process anymore,” said Tom Gibbons, co-founder of Blurbs. “We built Blurbs to bring trust and clarity back into the conversation, giving buyers what they actually want: relevance, anonymity and real control over the first steps of the deal.”

According to research from 6sense, over 80% of B2B buyers choose a vendor before ever talking to sales, and 70% of the process happens anonymously. Blurbs embraces this reality, enabling buyers to browse non-biased vendor summaries, or short “blurbs,” designed to replace content-heavy landing pages and generic pitch decks. When buyers are ready, they can quickly and anonymously submit a mini-RFI to get personalized answers without revealing their identity. Vendors only respond when buyers express interest, reducing spam and chasing.

Blurbs was built and bootstrapped by martech veterans Tom Barbaro, Sean Simon and Gibbons —founders who’ve been buyers, sellers and builders themselves. Developed in close collaboration with early users, the platform is purpose-built for marketing eCommerce teams seeking transparency, efficiency and autonomy in their software decisions.

“We’re not here to play the scale-at-all-costs game,” said Gibbons. “We’re here to make buying software less painful for everyone.”

The platform already supports a community of 400+ active buyers and thousands of tracked vendors, with plans to expand into vendor vetting, stack recommendations and transaction enablement. Blurbs offers a tiered subscription model for vendors based on company size. Vendors can pay to have greater control over their summaries, provided all content adheres to Blurbs’ editorial standards for transparency and accuracy. Access for buyers and agencies is entirely free.

To learn more, please visit TrustBlurbs.com .

About Blurbs:

Blurbs is a platform for martech discovery, transforming how enterprise buyers connect with vendors. With a growing community of 400+ buyer members and thousands of tracked vendors, Blurbs delivers clear, concise insights to help buyers navigate a noisy, fragmented market. When ready, buyers can submit anonymous mini-RFPs to start direct conversations, and vendors only engage when buyers signal interest, eliminating cold outreach and wasted effort. Founded by adtech veterans who’ve worked as buyers, sellers and builders, Blurbs is the most trusted resource for martech technology research. For more information, please visit TrustBlurbs.com or follow us on LinkedIn .