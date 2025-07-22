A Safer Plate for Every Patient

Mississauga, ON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Conagra Brands Canada to support the expansion of gluten-free food service in healthcare and long-term care facilities. This collaboration aims to improve access to safe, high-quality gluten-free meals for individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need in institutional settings.

At the heart of this initiative is the Gluten-Free Food Service in Health Care: A Practical Guide , a comprehensive resource developed by Celiac Canada to help food service providers navigate the complexities of gluten-free meal preparation, ingredient sourcing, and cross-contamination prevention. With Conagra Brands’ support, this guide will be widely distributed to healthcare food service professionals, equipping them with the tools needed to provide safe and nutritious meals.

Key components of the partnership include:

Webinar Collaboration: Celiac Canada and DN Hospitality hosted an educational webinar with Sysco Canada to introduce food service providers to best practices outlined in the guide.

Co-Branded Gluten-Free Recipes: Chef Daryl Neamtu will develop practical, healthcare-friendly gluten-free recipes to help institutions expand their meal options.

“Many individuals with celiac disease struggle to find safe meal options in hospitals and long-term care settings,” said Melissa Secord, Executive Director of Celiac Canada. “This partnership with Conagra Brands will help drive meaningful change, ensuring that food service providers have the resources and training necessary to safely serve gluten-free meals.”

Through this collaboration, Celiac Canada and Conagra Brands Canada are making a significant impact in the fight for safe, inclusive dining experiences in healthcare facilities. By combining advocacy, education, and real-world solutions, this initiative sets a new standard for gluten-free food service in Canada.

For more information about the Gluten-Free Food Service in Health Care: A Practical Guide, visit www. celiac.ca .

About Celiac Canada

Celiac Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with celiac disease and gluten-related disorders. Through advocacy, research, education, and support, Celiac Canada works to ensure a better future for those who must follow a strict gluten-free diet for life.

About Conagra Brands