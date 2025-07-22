Enterprise Monitoring Market Outlook 2025-2030: Growing Complexity of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Spurs Demand for Unified Enterprise Monitoring Solutions

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Monitoring was valued at US$34.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$87.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Enterprise Monitoring market.







The growth in the enterprise monitoring market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of IT infrastructures, rising demand for AI-driven predictive analytics, and the expansion of hybrid cloud environments. The widespread adoption of remote workforces, cloud applications, and interconnected IoT devices has amplified the need for real-time monitoring solutions that detect and mitigate operational risks in real time.



The rise of regulatory compliance mandates, cybersecurity threats, and data privacy concerns has further fueled the demand for enterprise monitoring tools that enhance visibility, detect security vulnerabilities, and ensure regulatory adherence. Additionally, advancements in AIOps, cloud-native monitoring platforms, and intelligent automation have strengthened enterprise monitoring capabilities, enabling businesses to scale IT operations efficiently and improve overall resilience. As digital transformation accelerates, the demand for scalable, AI-powered, and multi-cloud compatible enterprise monitoring solutions is expected to surge, shaping the future of IT governance, operational intelligence, and business performance optimization.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Network Management segment, which is expected to reach US$42.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.4%. The Server Management segment is also set to grow at 14.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $9.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.8% CAGR to reach $19.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Platform (Network Management, Server Management, Storage Management, Others); Application (Web Application Performance, Mobile Application Performance, Others); Security Platform (Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems, Application Security, Vulnerability Assessment & Management, Others); Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITES, Telecom, Retail & E commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Others)

Platform (Network Management, Server Management, Storage Management, Others); Application (Web Application Performance, Mobile Application Performance, Others); Security Platform (Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems, Application Security, Vulnerability Assessment & Management, Others); Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITES, Telecom, Retail & E commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Others) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Enterprise Monitoring Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., AppDynamics (Cisco), BMC Software, Inc., Checkmk GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 497 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Enterprise Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Spurs Demand for Unified Enterprise Monitoring Solutions

Surge in Remote and Distributed Workforces Throws the Spotlight on Real-Time Performance Visibility

Increasing Cloud-Native Application Deployments Strengthens the Business Case for Observability Platforms

Proliferation of Microservices and Containerization Drives Adoption of Scalable Monitoring Tools

Expansion of Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Industries Propels Demand for End-to-End Monitoring

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Accelerates Demand for Integrated Security and Performance Monitoring

IT Infrastructure Modernization Initiatives Sustain Growth Momentum for Next-Gen Monitoring Solutions

Growing Emphasis on SLA Compliance and Uptime Guarantees Expands the Addressable Market for AIOps-Enabled Monitoring

Adoption of DevOps and Agile Methodologies Drives Need for Continuous Monitoring and Feedback Loops

Increasing Regulatory Pressures Around Data Privacy and Compliance Throws the Spotlight on Monitoring Transparency

Escalating Volume and Velocity of Enterprise Data Strengthens the Case for AI-Powered Anomaly Detection

Expansion of Edge Computing Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Decentralized Monitoring Capabilities

