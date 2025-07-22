DoseSpot Collaborates with Amazon Pharmacy to Improve Prescription Medication Pricing Transparency, Give Patients More Fulfillment Options

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoseSpot , which delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions to more than 250,000 users weekly, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy , a full-service, online pharmacy, to provide additional cost savings, expand medication access, and offer faster delivery options for DoseSpot users.

ePrescribing software often fails to reliably display medication availability and affordability information at the point of prescribing. DoseSpot's software has more than 100 million annual patient encounters and enables physicians to see availability, pricing, and delivery options across pharmacies to help patients choose the option that is right for them. DoseSpot also verifies insurance eligibility and helps surface medication savings and manufacturers' programs to help patients lower their medication costs even more.

"Often, patients are on autopilot when it comes to pharmacies, not realizing that their usual pharmacy may not be the most convenient, have the best pricing, or availability," said Josh Weiner, CEO of DoseSpot. "DoseSpot is focused on providing transparency to patients, and our direct connection with Amazon Pharmacy gives patients a home delivery option they may not have considered previously. We're thrilled to be collaborating with Amazon Pharmacy on this important program."

"Amazon Pharmacy and DoseSpot share a commitment to make it easier for patients to access and afford the medications they need to get and stay healthy," said Tanvi Patel, VP and GM of Amazon Pharmacy. "We're proud to be part of this innovative approach that ensures price and inventory transparency, convenient delivery, and helps customers get their prescriptions filled reliably and faster, leading to better medication adherence.”

A national survey found that 33 percent of Americans don't fill their prescriptions, and the top reason (30 percent) is cost. Other top reasons are the medication is out of stock (17 percent) or the patient can’t get to the pharmacy (17 percent). Another survey found that pharmacy deserts are expanding rapidly, leaving 1 in 7 Americans without easy access to a pharmacy. By collaborating with pharmacies like Amazon Pharmacy, DoseSpot is helping to remove these barriers to care.

How it Works

Providers enter the patient's prescription into DoseSpot, with visibility to insurance details.

DoseSpot presents local and home delivery pharmacy options including pricing, and details on available coupons and manufacturers' savings programs.

Providers review those details with the patient and together they choose a fulfillment option.

Provider submits the prescription to the pharmacy. The patient can receive a compliant SMS message through DoseSpot Pharmacy Select to confirm or select a different pharmacy if the original pharmacy or price is no longer the best option for them.

The company's connection to Amazon Pharmacy is one of many such connections DoseSpot has established, and the first to include a delivery promise and medication inventory status in real-time. DoseSpot can send prescriptions to any pharmacy in the U.S.

About DoseSpot

DoseSpot delivers best-in-class e-prescribing, insurance verification and revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers, improving price transparency and outcomes for patients and reducing clinician and staff burnout. The company's comprehensive solutions strengthen connections among patients, prescribers, payers, pharmacies and health technology vendors - whether it's getting prescriptions into the hands of patients at a price they can afford or providing visibility into a patient's benefit plan. Hundreds of thousands of providers, health plans, pharmacies and health technology partners rely on DoseSpot and its subsidiary pVerify to facilitate tens of millions of healthcare transactions each year. Visit http://dosespot.com and https://www.pverify.com .

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy that brings prescription medications directly to customers’ doors with free two-day delivery for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. The service offers 24/7 access to pharmacists, transparent pricing, and multiple ways to save. Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, PillPack from Amazon Pharmacy is a service that sorts medications by date and time into convenient packets, then delivers them to customers’ doors at no extra cost.

Contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

(978) 463-2575

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dc1c33d-d0f7-46ff-9fa4-ae988f0077e9