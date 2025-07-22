Silicone Additives Market to Reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2032 | Demand Driven by Expanding Applications in Paints & Coatings, Plastics, and Personal Care Industries

Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicone Additives Market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Silicone additives are widely incorporated to improve slip and anti-blocking, foam control performance, and dispersibility in formulations. The demand for silicone additives is skyrocketing due to higher global construction activities and consumer expenditure on high-end personal care products. Regulatory requirements to minimize VOC content in paints and coatings are also driving the evolution toward high-performance, silicone-containing products that provide additional environmental compliance.

The U.S Silicone Additives market size was USD 371 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 693 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.14% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The nation has many large producers of silicone chemicals and additive technologies, and enjoys a state-of-the-art R&D environment and a strong supply chain. Further, intense environmental regulations in the U.S. have driven the shift of the industries towards low-VOC, high-performance formulations contributing to the high consumption of silicone additives in paints, coatings, and adhesives.





Gain Access to Silicone Additives Market Trends: Request Your Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7674

Key Companies:

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkem

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

BYK-Chemie GmbH

BRB International

Siltech Corporation

Supreme Silicones

Silicone Additives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.15% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Personal Care and Consumer Products Drives the Market Growth.

Get In Touch for Personalized Insights on the Silicone Additives Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7674

Market Segmentation

By Function

In 2024, surfactants were the leading product segment in the silicone additives industry and contributed to about 35.23% of the overall revenue on account of their multi-performance benefits and diverse usage. Silicone surfactants are commonly used in many sectors including added value systems of personal care, agriculture, increased pigmentation of coatings and polyurethane foam products due to their excellent wetting, emulsifying, spreading and foam control properties. In personal care, they add texture and sensory experiences to moisturizers and hair conditioners. For flexible and rigid polyurethane foam used to make furniture and insulation, silicone-based surfactants are key to maintaining the cellular structure.

By Application

In 2024, the defoamers segment captivated the maximum market size on account of silicone additive functions, generating revenue of 28.50% of the total market share. This dominance is attributed to the indispensable role of defoamers in the regulation and removal of foam in industrial operations. Silicone defoamers have served as a staple for their good surface activity, chemical stability, and lasting defoaming, especially even under high temperature and high shear. A variety of industries including paints and coatings, pulp and paper, water treatment, food processing and other industries extensively use these additives to improve process performance and product quality.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, the silicone additives market in Asia Pacific was the largest and contributed around 41.56% of the global revenue, owing to the expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors in the region. Countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea stand as some of the major producers owing to high consumption from end-use industries like automotive, construction, personal care, and electronics. And in China, which is increasingly becoming a hub for both silicone production and consumption, significant infrastructure build-outs large swelling ranks of the middle class, and more investment in advanced manufacturing have helped drive the trend. Furthermore, increasing preference toward high-quality personal care products and environment-friendly coatings is fueling the demand of silicone additives. Cheap raw material availability and government policies supporting industrial growth also make the APAC to be in the vanguard of the silicone additives market worldwide.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, Evonik Industries AG increased its silicone additives production capacity in Essen, Germany, in response to growing demand from the coatings and polyurethane foam industries. The expansion features cutting-edge reactors for making specialty silicone surfactants used in ultra-low volatile organic compound (VOC) interior coatings and low-emission flexible foams.

In December 2024, Dow Chemical Company introduced a series of high-performance silicone-based wetting agents designed for waterborne industrial coatings. The new line, which is being marketed under the trade name DOWSIL™, improves pigment dispersion and reduces surface defects in metallic and matte finishes.





Buy Now Full Insights Report on Silicone Additives Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7674

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.