Health Drinks Market Size to Surpass USD 144.44 Billion by 2034, Driven by Wellness Trends and Gut-Health Innovations

Ottawa, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global health drinks market size accounted for USD 97.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to rise form USD 101.48 billion in 2025 to USD 144.44 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The health drinks market is observing a huge growth in recent years due to high demand for drinks by consumers that help elevate their energy levels and are also nutritious for the body. Such drinks also help to improve mental alertness and hence are also helpful for the growth of the market.

Market Overview: Insights & Potential of the Industry in 2025

A health-conscious attitude is highly observed in consumers of all age groups. The foremost habit that affects this routine is eating habits. Unhealthy munching and sipping on fatty beverages do not help consumers stay stuck in their health-conscious attitude. Hence, the introduction of health drinks and food options by the food and beverage sector has helped consumers to stay stuck to their health goals even while traveling or outdoors and not compromise with their goals.

Unavailability of healthy drinks and snacks may tempt consumers to munch on unhealthy and fattening options. Hence, today, the high availability of healthy food options and beverages has helped consumers to follow their diet goals. The health drinks market has observed a huge spike in recent years due to a healthy attitude towards eating by people. The millennials, Gen Z, and fitness-influenced people form a huge base for the market as they are always in need of nutritious food options, protein-rich drinks and snacks, and other similar food options to stay loyal to their healthy eating goals.

Strategic Takeaway for B2B and Investors:

Brands investing in AI-powered personalization, clean labels, and sustainable packaging are gaining early-mover advantages in premium wellness segments.

Key Highlights of the Health Drinks Market

By region, North America dominated the health drinks market in 2024 due to high demand for low-sugar and low-calorie drinks, which are helpful to keep consumers energetic all day.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to grow significantly in the forecast period due to high demand for healthy beverages, especially protein-rich beverages. The market gets a huge consumer base due to the demand from millennials and Gen Z.

By type, the fresh packaged fruit juices segment dominated the health drinks market in 2024 due to high demand for tasty and nutritious drinks, which can be easily consumed outdoors.

By type, the functional drinks segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for healthy and functional beverages, which can be easily carried outdoors or while traveling.

By distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment dominated the market, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to the growth of e-commerce platforms.



Emerging Trends in the Industry: Market’s Largest Potential

The health drinks industry is coming up with innovative and healthier drinks to allow consumers to stay focused on their health goals. Different types of functional beverages, such as flavored health drinks, coconut water, soy water, almond milk, oat milk, and various other types of milks, as a replacement for sugary drinks and alcohol, help the growth of the health drinks market. Such health drinks help people to follow the goal of a low-calorie and low-sugar diet and also stay healthy without any compromise with taste.

What are the Trends in Health Drinks Market?

High demand for healthy drinks that help to keep one energized the whole day, and also help with mental clarity and alertness, is helping the health drinks market grow. The consumer base for the market is hiked by millennials and Gen Z.

Healthy drinks with convenient packaging help consumers to carry them easily outdoors and while traveling. It helps to enhance the growth of the market. Companies with sustainable packaging are in high demand compared to those with traditional packaging.

compared to those with traditional packaging. High demand for plant-based healthy drinks made from fruits and vegetables is also helping the growth of the market. Availability of such fresh fruit and vegetable drink options in convenient packaging helps people to maintain a healthy lifestyle even in hectic schedules or while traveling outdoors. Hence, options also help in the growth of the health drinks market.

is also helping the growth of the market. Availability of such fresh fruit and vegetable drink options in convenient packaging helps people to maintain a healthy lifestyle even in hectic schedules or while traveling outdoors. Hence, options also help in the growth of the health drinks market. Innovation in flavors of health drinks and beverages is also helping the growth of the market, as consumers today are seeking flavorful options to maintain health without any compromise in taste.

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Health Drinks Market?

High demand for low-sugar and low-calorie drinks to maintain the health-conscious attitude of consumers nowadays is one of the biggest growth drivers of the market. Hectic lifestyle and busy schedules are leading consumers to consume sugary drinks and unhealthy munching options. Hence, the health drinks market is observing a huge growth due to a shift of consumers towards healthy options.

Availability of health drinks in convenient packaging is also helping consumers to carry such drinks easily while outdoors or while traveling. It helps them to avoid unhealthy drinks and snacks and stay relevant to their goals. Availability of health drinks in sustainable packaging is another growth driver of the health drinks market due to consumer awareness of sustainability.

Challenges

What are the Barriers to the Growth of the Health Drinks Market?

Maintaining regulatory standards set by the government to specify labeling, ingredient lists, and health claims can be difficult to tackle, acting as a barrier to the growth of the market. Complying with the standards of the food safety department can also be an issue in the growth of the market. Issues in the supply of raw materials, such as disturbing weather conditions, geopolitical issues, and other similar problems, can also affect the growth of the market.

Health Drinks Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Health Drinks Market in 2024

North America dominated the health drinks market in 2024 due to a huge shift of consumers towards the consumption of healthy drinks to avoid sugary and fattening drinks. It helped the consumers of the region to stay stuck on their health goals and maintain a health-conscious attitude. The market also observed a growth due to the availability of different types of functional drinks and plant-based beverages for vegans and people with lactose intolerance. The market also saw a hike due to high demand for low-sugar and low-calorie beverages by millennials and Gen Z.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. High demand for different types of health drinks, plant-based health drinks, and protein-rich drinks is leading to the growth of the health drinks market in the Asia Pacific. The millennials and Gen Z form a huge base for the market's growth, along with a high shift of consumers towards health drinks as a substitute for unhealthy, sugary drinks.

Top Countries’ Trends in Health Drinks Market:

India:

Strong adoption of Ayurvedic and herbal ingredients (e.g. turmeric, ashwagandha, tulsi, amla) in RTDs and wellness shots. Rising demand for gut-health and probiotic beverages such as kombucha, kefir, and prebiotic-infused juices. Growing popularity of energy-boosting and cognitive-enhancing drinks, often using adaptogens and natural nootropics.



United States:

Dominance of energy drinks and shots business, but rapid growth in nutraceutical and probiotic-infused drinks. Surge of gut-health beverages including prebiotic sodas (e.g. Poppi, Olipop) as healthy soda alternatives, Poppi sales projected to reach $2 billion industry by 2029. Functional beverages marketed for mental clarity, immune support, and skincare benefits, often via vitamins, adaptogens, or nootropics.



Germany:

Increasing adoption of ready-to-drink (RTD) functional beverages in hospitality and retail sectors, especially among Gen Z consumers in cities like Berlin. High consumer openness toward probiotic-enriched and vitamin-fortified beverages—over 60% supportive of such enrichment Appeal of craft, natural ingredient-based sodas and botanical drinks, fitting clean-label and premium positioning.



Health Drinks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4% Market Size in 2024 USD 97.58 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 101.48 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 144.44 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Health Drinks Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

Why Did Fresh Packaged Fruit Juice Dominate the Health Drinks Market in 2024?

The fresh packaged fruit juices segment dominated the health drinks market in 2024, due to its multiple health benefits. Packaged fresh fruit juices help consumers to stay focused with their health goals and avoid consumption of sugary and fattening drinks and shakes available in the market. Packaged fresh fruit juice available in convenient packaging allow consumers to enjoy healthy drinks even when outdoors or while traveling, easily and without any mess. The segment also helped the growth of the market by providing an easy means of nutrition and health with low-calorie and no-sugar options.

The functional drinks segment of the health drinks market is expected to grow in the expected timeframe, due to the high demand for this form of drink by consumers. Functional drinks are highly demanded these days as innovation and AI algorithms have helped to make functional beverages helpful to deal with stress, addiction, or health issues such as digestive disorders. Innovation is helping the health drinks market to come up with health drinks, including probiotics, adaptogens, and collagen.

Distribution Channel Analysis

How Did Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Segment dominate the Health Drinks Market in 2024?

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the health drinks market in 2024, due to the high availability of different types of drinks, groceries, and health drink options under one roof. The segment allowed consumers to purchase different types of products under one roof in different price ranges, leading to the growth of the health drinks market. The segment also provides an extensive range of various other relatable product categories, hence the segment dominated the market.

The online retail segment of the health drinks market is expected to grow in the expected timeframe, due to the growth of e-commerce platforms. It helps people to order different types of health drinks after having looked at the complete information of the product and ordering accordingly. The online segment also helps in direct-to-consumer sales, which is helpful to gather first-hand information and reviews about the product. Hence, it eases the innovation process of the product for future purposes and allows companies to connect directly with their customers.

Major Players in the Global Health Drinks Market

Unilever – Offers nutritious beverages under brands like Horlicks and Boost, focusing on wellness and daily energy.

– Offers nutritious beverages under brands like Horlicks and Boost, focusing on wellness and daily energy. Mondelez International Inc – Markets functional beverages and powdered drink mixes through brands like Bournvita, promoting immunity and growth.

– Markets functional beverages and powdered drink mixes through brands like Bournvita, promoting immunity and growth. PepsiCo Inc – Provides a range of health-focused drinks including Gatorade and Propel, targeting hydration and sports performance.

– Provides a range of health-focused drinks including Gatorade and Propel, targeting hydration and sports performance. Abbott – Specializes in science-backed nutritional drinks like Ensure and PediaSure, supporting health across age groups.

– Specializes in science-backed nutritional drinks like Ensure and PediaSure, supporting health across age groups. Glanbia plc – Offers high-protein and performance nutrition drinks under brands like Optimum Nutrition and BSN.

– Offers high-protein and performance nutrition drinks under brands like Optimum Nutrition and BSN. Nestlé – Delivers health and wellness beverages such as Milo and NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE products aimed at energy and recovery.

Recent Developments in the Health Drinks Market

In January 2025, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched its hydration drink, Liquid IV. HUL introduces its global launch as a competitor to renowned sports drinks such as Gatorade, Red Bull, and Logan Paul’s Prime. The HUL’s strategy is to increase its premium product portfolio by 9 percentage points.



In September 2024, Maiva launched its range of unsweetened almond milk in three variants. The company claims that the almond milk is unsweetened, with zero cholesterol, and fortified with vitamin B12 and vitamin D.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Freshly packed fruit juices

Nutritional Drinks

Functional Drinks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Speciality Store

Convenience Store

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

