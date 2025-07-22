New Prediction for Starlink’s Next Phase — Altucher Connects August 13 to a Tectonic Shift in Global Connectivity

Austin, TX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new presentation from entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher is spotlighting what he calls “a critical pivot point in America’s digital infrastructure.”

Altucher believes Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet network, may be on the cusp of a major milestone—one he connects to a specific and fast-approaching date: August 13, 2025.

The 30-minute presentation, now circulating online, points to recent comments from Musk and his executive team, a closed-door meeting, and a long-term mission that’s been unfolding quietly for nearly two decades.

A Silent Power Structure Taking Shape

Altucher argues that Starlink isn’t just a next-gen internet provider—it’s the backbone of a new digital order. One that exists independently of nations, borders, and legacy infrastructure.

He warns that this independent system could become one of the most influential technologies on the planet—serving not only rural users, but governments, militaries, and entire economies.

A Global Pivot Hiding in Plain Sight

To Altucher, the real story isn’t a headline. It’s a pattern.

“This isn’t baseless speculation,” he states. “This is based on Elon’s own words… buried in press releases, interviews, and financial disclosures the public hasn’t paid attention to”

He positions August 13 not as a guarantee—but as a signal. A date that may represent the public emergence of a long-hidden strategy involving Starlink, space-based networks, and global communications.

“This is about timing,” Altucher says. “Not timing the market—but recognizing the moments when everything changes”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and public commentator. He’s founded or co-founded over 20 companies across tech, media, and finance, and has written more than 25 books, including Choose Yourself, Skip the Line, and The Power of No. His ideas have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, Forbes, and others, and he’s been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, and top business podcasts. Altucher’s work focuses on helping individuals navigate inflection points in technology, economics, and culture.