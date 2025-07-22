Ascendia Partners supports $350 Million RIA, Holistic Wealth Advisors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendia Partners, a strategic consulting and shared services firm for independent advisors who aspire to become their own RIA, is proud to announce its successful support of Holistic Wealth Advisors (HWA)—a newly formed, fully independent, woman- owned registered investment advisory firm managing more than $350 million in assets.

Ascendia Partners is a consulting and services firm that helps advisors form and grow independent RIAs. Ascendia provides end-to-end support throughout the process—including RIA formation, operational setup, compliance guidance, and succession planning.

“Helping advisors build something lasting—and truly their own—is exactly what Ascendia was created to do,” said Chris DeLaura, CEO at Ascendia Partners. “We’re honored to have partnered with Stacy and the HWA team to help bring their vision to life.”

Led by Stacy A. Clifford, AIF®, HWA is headquartered in Clifton Park, New York, and includes a team of 6 advisors and 7 support staff, bringing over 175 years of combined industry experience to the clients they serve.

Stacy A. Clifford, AIF®, President and Founder of Holistic Wealth Advisors said “Ascendia is helping us with strategic planning as well as compliance, finance, human resources, and technology/operations decisions by sharing their experience to help me navigate these decisions as it relates to my firm and what’s right for my clients. I am not forced to fit my practice into a pre-built platform.”

Ascendia is also working with HWA to secure a strategic minority capital investment to support the firm’s long-term growth, infrastructure, and client service capabilities. In addition to facilitating the capital investment, Ascendia supported HWA in maintaining AssetMark as its key investment platform partner—ensuring operational continuity while enabling a smooth and seamless client experience.

Ascendia Partners continues to help advisors across the country pursue independence and succession through thoughtful transitions, tailored infrastructure, and long-term strategic support.

About Ascendia Partners

Ascendia Partners is a strategic resource for financial advisors ready to launch, grow, and transition into their own stand-alone independent firms. With a focus on thoughtful succession planning, operational support, and long-term business strategy, Ascendia helps advisors navigate complex transitions—providing turnkey infrastructure, compliance guidance, technology solutions, and access to capital partners. By empowering advisors to take ownership of their future, Ascendia enables the creation of enduring, client-centered firms built for sustainable success. Learn more at www.ascendia-partners.com.

About Holistic Wealth Advisors

Holistic Wealth Advisors is a fully independent, woman-founded and owned registered investment advisory firm based in Clifton Park, NY, with an additional office in Guilford, CT, managing over $350 million in client assets. Led by Stacy A. Clifford, AIF®, the firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management with a deeply personalized, relationship-driven approach. With a commitment to fiduciary care and long-term guidance, HWA serves individuals and families across the country, helping them plan confidently, invest wisely, and achieve lasting financial peace of mind. Learn more at www.holisticwealthadvisors.com.

