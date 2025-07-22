Bitcoin Swift Starts Stage One of Presale, Surpasses $400k Raised In Five Days as Bitcoin Holds $118,000





LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin remains steady above $118,000 this week as market sentiment strengthens around long-term crypto adoption. This continued stability is pushing investor attention toward blockchain projects that combine real innovation with meaningful incentives. Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is among those grabbing headlines after raising over $400,000 within just five days of its presale launch.

The rising interest in AI-integrated blockchain platforms comes as the industry shifts from speculative narratives to solutions delivering actual utility and sustainable rewards. BTC3 is proving timely and relevant in this evolving space.

Bitcoin Swift Gains Early Momentum

Bitcoin Swift is now deep into Stage 1 of its presale with strong early demand. The project’s positioning is clear. It offers a forward-thinking blockchain infrastructure combining AI-powered systems with decentralized finance to deliver scalability, compliance, and next-generation rewards.

BTC3’s hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake structure provides robust security while unlocking advanced reward mechanics through its dynamic Proof-of-Yield architecture. Participants are entering a system designed not just to function but to thrive on adaptability and long-term sustainability.





Reward Distribution Architecture

Central to BTC3’s appeal is its reward structure. Proof-of-Yield adjusts dynamically based on factors like user participation, environmental efficiency, and governance input. This creates a living, responsive rewards ecosystem aligned with both user activity and global sustainability efforts.

Rewards scale with higher participation and clean energy usage



AI oracles analyze network health and environmental metrics



Governance decisions fine-tune future reward allocation



The 143% APY currently offered in Stage 1 is a major draw for early participants. Rewards are distributed at the end of each presale stage, delivering transparency and reinforcing confidence in BTC3’s model. For further details on how BTC3 operates, you can review their verified Spywolf Audit and Solidproof Audit .

AI-Driven Governance

Bitcoin Swift implements decentralized governance through quadratic voting mechanisms tied to decentralized identity. This ensures influence is reputation-based, not just token-weighted. AI systems screen proposals for potential risks before they advance to voting, providing an added layer of security and integrity.

This governance model reflects BTC3’s broader focus on transparency, scalability, and ethical participation. These elements are reinforced by its verified KYC certification .

AI-Powered Smart Contracts

Bitcoin Swift’s smart contracts are not static. AI agents embedded within allow these contracts to adapt to changing market data and user behavior. This unlocks new opportunities for fully autonomous financial services that learn and optimize over time, setting BTC3 apart from more traditional protocols.

This adaptive infrastructure positions BTC3 as a serious player in decentralized finance innovation. Influencers and blockchain enthusiasts are already noticing. A detailed review by Token Empire covers why Bitcoin Swift’s approach to AI and rewards is drawing attention.

Presale Presentation

Bitcoin Swift is currently offering Stage 1 of one of the shortest presales, running a total of 64 days and ending on September 18th, 2025. This short, fast-moving presale gives participants access to BTC3 at just $1.00 before it moves to $2.00 in the next stage. The confirmed launch price is set at $15.00. The standout 143% APY is tied to BTC3’s adaptive rewards system, with distributions processed at the end of each presale stage.

This presale is more than a token sale. It grants participants early access to governance, AI tools, and BTC3’s evolving infrastructure. Community updates are shared through the official Telegram group and active engagement continues through X .

Final Verdict

Bitcoin Swift continues to prove it is more than a presale opportunity. It delivers a compelling case for blockchain innovation through adaptive rewards, AI governance, and privacy-first compliance. With $400,000 raised in its first five days and a strong value proposition rooted in real technology, BTC3 stands out in today’s crypto landscape.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com





Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

