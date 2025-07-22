Vornado Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its second quarter earnings release on Monday, August 4, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 (domestic) or 412-317-6061 (international) and entering the passcode 9032041. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

