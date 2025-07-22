Opportunities in the Global Wine Sector 2025 | Organic and Artisanal Wines Drive Consumer Demand in Evolving Market

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Wine Sector 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of current Wines scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



The global wine sector was valued at 12.2 billion liters in 2024 and is projected to rise to 11.2 billion liters by 2029. Volumes will fall at a negative CAGR of 1.8% during 2024-29; however, value sales will rise at a CAGR of 2.2% through the forecast period. Western Europe and the Americas led the market, thanks to the strong wine culture in these regions. By category, still wine led the sector, but increasing consumer interest in affordable indulgence and home-based celebrations is increasing the demand for sparkling and fortified wines, where they are often associated with social occasions and casual luxury.



Key Highlights

The growing consumer demand for organically grown wines, increasing disposable income, and growing consumer outdoor movements is pushing the growth of the sector. However, the increasing trend of moderation and avoidance will negatively impact volumes. There is also a growing demand for artisanal producers owing to the increasing demand for authentic wines. Rising focus on claims such as natural and low-sulfite is gaining traction. As a result, manufacturers are formulating products with such ingredients to capitalize on this trend.

Scope

Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the wine sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global wine sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, specialist retail, direct, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of wine.

Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Snapshot

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Enablers and Inhibitors

Sector Snapshot

Global Overview

Regional Overview

Consumer Trends

Country Deep Dive

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Americas

Brazil

Mexico

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong (China SAR)

Singapore

Regional Overview

Eastern Europe

Latvia

Bulgaria

Regional Overview

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Morocco

Regional Overview

Western Europe

Ireland

Spain

Regional Overview

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - Sector Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Category Analysis

Distribution Overview

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

