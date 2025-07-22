Ethylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 | Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts - Capacity to Grow by Over 25% with Asia Set to Dominate

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ethylene capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical with a wide range of industrial and commercial uses. Asia is set to dominate this growth, as it is a crucial feedstock to produce polyethylene, a widely used plastic for packaging, automotive parts, and consumer goods.
Scope
- Global ethylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global ethylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the ethylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region
- Ethylene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock
- Regional Ethylene Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ethylene Additions
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants by Region
- New Projects Announcements
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants
02. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Ethylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries
- Ethylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Ethylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Ethylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Ethylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Asia
05. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Ethylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in the Middle East
06. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Ethylene Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in FSU by Country
07. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in North America
- Ethylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in North America
08. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Europe
- Ethylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Europe by Country
09. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Africa
- Ethylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Projects in Africa
10. Ethylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Ethylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
- Ethylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030
11. Appendix
