Rubber Duck Public Art by Facundo Yebne Goes Global at Florence Biennale

Miami Beach, FL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facundo Yebne, an American Argentine artist and entrepreneur, has been officially selected to exhibit at the Florence Biennale 2025. Known for transforming thousands of rubber ducks into emotionally resonant large-scale public art, Yebne’s work has captivated Miami Beach and is now earning international recognition.

His career as an artist began in 2024 after twenty-five years of building successful businesses in real estate, hospitality, and wellness in both Miami and Buenos Aires. His debut took place at Red Dot Miami during Art Basel, where he gave away rubber ducks and invited visitors to sign inflatable duck creating a strong emotional response to this first show and launch of this new chapter in his life and artistic journey.

Soon after, Yebne was commissioned by the City of Miami Beach and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District to create two major public installations. The first, titled UnityBeak, features two ducks gently touching beaks, each standing five feet three inches tall, the same height as the artist himself. Constructed from more than fourteen thousand rubber ducks, with approximately seven thousand forming each figure, UnityBeak is a powerful symbol of strength through connection. One duck is named Hope and carries a heart on its wing. The other is named Resilience and bears a peace symbol. Together, they represent the idea that many small voices and actions, united toward a shared purpose, can create something far greater than the sum of their parts.

The second installation, Proud Love, is a ten-foot-tall heart made of nearly seven thousand rubber ducks arranged in the colors of the Pride flag. All ducks face upward, creating a vibrant wave of energy and color. Proud Love is a statement of identity, freedom, and self-acceptance. It celebrates the power of love and the right to express it openly. The piece has become a visual emblem of inclusion and visibility, especially meaningful in the heart of Miami Beach.

To continue sharing this message, Yebne has opened his FLY Miami Art pop-up gallery at 640 Lincoln Road through July 31. The space features over forty original works created with rubber ducks and resin ducks, and now home to UnityBeak after 3 months on Lincoln Road. Each piece tells a story rooted in joy, nostalgia, and emotional connection. The gallery also serves as a community hub, hosting cultural and philanthropic events throughout the month.

On July twenty-three, a fundraising event will take place in partnership with the Greater Miami Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. The evening will bring together local leaders, artists, and supporters to celebrate progress, community, and inclusive business.

On July twenty-eight, the gallery will host a live book signing for The Colors Are for Everyone, a children’s book co-authored by Yebne. The event will feature fellow authors David Treece and Jonathan Welsh, as well as a networking gathering hosted by Marty Davis from BNI.

On July thirty, the gallery will hold a fundraising night in support of Pridelines, a nonprofit that provides critical services and safe spaces for LGBTQ youth across South Florida.

Facundo Yebne’s practice is centered on connection. His use of rubber ducks, a simple and familiar object, becomes a way to deliver messages of unity, joy, and transformation. His installations are not passive displays. They are spaces for interaction, reflection, and shared experience.

With the upcoming Florence Biennale, Yebne brings his art and message to an international audience. He will present a new version of UnityBeak, offering the same themes of peace, resilience, and emotional strength in a global context.

For more information, visit www.flymiami.art or follow @flymiami.art on Instagram

Press and media contact: fly@flymiami.art

About

FLY Miami Art is the creative brand of American Argentine artist and entrepreneur Facundo Yebne. Specializing in public installations and original works made with rubber ducks and resin, the brand combines art, joy, and philanthropy. With roots in both business and visual storytelling, FLY Miami Art creates pieces that connect with people of all ages and backgrounds, using simple materials to deliver meaningful emotional impact.

Social Links

Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Full Name: Facundo Yebne

Title: Creative mind

Company Name: FLY Miami Art

Email: fly@flymiami.art

Phone Number: 7865380490

Website: https://www.flymiami.art

Attachment