Get Cool Fast with New Cool Boss™ Compact Portable Air Cooler

THEODORE, Ala., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Cool Boss™ CB-19SL portable evaporative air cooler is a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to cool residential and commercial spaces spanning up to 1,076 square feet. The latest addition to the Cool Boss by BendPak lineup, the CB-19SL offers a range of customer-friendly new features that make cooling patios, home gyms, garages, workspaces and more a breeze.

Not an air conditioner, the CB-19SL leverages the oldest known cooling method: evaporation. The portable unit blows chilled air at a volume of 6,840 cubic feet per minute to quickly cool enclosed or open areas via smart airflow and natural water cooling. It’s ideal for hot, dry climates.

“The CB-19SL lets you beat the heat without the sticker shock of traditional air conditioning, plus it works in spaces that air conditioning does not,” says Sean Price, director of product development. “Its compact size, light weight, easy-rolling casters and integrated handle make it easy to move the CB-19SL wherever it’s needed.”

The smallest of the Cool Boss lineup, the CB-19SL stands just over 44 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds when empty. But it packs a powerful punch thanks to its huge 19-inch Blue Flex™ axial fan pushing air through specialized Honeycool™ evaporative media. This media provides up to 30 percent greater evaporation efficiency compared to conventional pads, delivering increased cooling performance while using less water. The result is a more efficient system that reduces both water consumption and operating costs.

The CB-19SL has the features consumers want combined with commercial-grade build quality. Some consumer-grade coolers are constructed by joining together multiple pieces to form the housing, which can make them prone to leaks at all those seams. But like all Cool Boss coolers, the CB-19SL housing is rotomolded as a single, seamless component for leakproof operation.

Further peace of mind is provided by its master power switch that turns all components on and off at once, so operators don’t have to remember to turn off the pump, fan, and oscillation separately. The CB-19SL’s water reservoir is 50 percent larger than other models, so it can run longer between refills. Plus, it will turn itself off if the water level gets too low. The CB-19SL is also quieter than other coolers, humming along at 62 decibels or less.

Other features of the CB-19SL include three fan speeds, user-friendly controls, antibacterial housing, and oscillating swing louvers to direct the chilled air. It comes with a 15-foot power cord that can be plugged into any standard outlet.

Because Cool Boss air coolers are not air conditioners, they don’t need expensive high‐amp compressor motors, environmentally toxic chemicals, refrigerants, or permanent installation. To learn more about the CB-19SL or any other model in the full line of Cool Boss evaporative coolers, visit coolboss.com or call toll-free (855) 2BE-COOL.

About Cool Boss

Cool Boss offers a full line of portable evaporative air coolers for use at home, at work and at play; the Tempest and Windstorm series of HVLS overhead industrial fans; and Coolee portable air coolers. Based in Theodore, Ala., Cool Boss is a division of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak® Inc.

