India Oncology Market Outlook to 2033 | Focus on Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests - Revenue Trends, Segment Volumes, Pricing, and Key Company Profiles

The India Oncology Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2024 company share data for Oncology Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the India Oncology Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope

Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

EGFR Tests

KRAS Tests

HER2 Tests

BRCA Tests

ALK Tests

BRAF Tests

BCR-ABL Tests

PD-L1 Tests

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Oncology Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Oncology Market, India

3.1 Oncology Market, India, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 ALK Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, India, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Oncology Market, India, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 ALK Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, India, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Oncology Market, India, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

3.4 Oncology Market, India, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



4 Overview of Key Companies in India, Oncology Market

4.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 BioGenex Laboratories Inc

4.3 Agilent Technologies Inc

4.4 Danaher Corp

4.5 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd

4.6 Hemosure Inc

4.7 Quidelortho Corp

4.8 Qiagen NV

4.9 Bio-Techne Corp



5 Oncology Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Venture Financing

6.1.1 Oncare Secures USD1 Million in Seed Funding

6.1.2 Cambrian Bioworks Secures USD1.45 Million in Seed Financing

6.1.3 4baseCare Raises USD5.95 Million in Series A Funding



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Other Significant Developments

7.1.1 Sep 11, 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Awardees, Including First Recipients in India and the Netherlands

7.1.2 Jul 25, 2024: Predictive Oncology Enters Biomarker Discovery Market After Successful Retrospective Ovarian Cancer Study Yields Compelling Results

7.2 Product News

7.2.1 Jan 28, 2025: Datar Cancer Genetics To Provide Groundbreaking Video-Enhanced Results of In-Vitro Chemotherapy Effectiveness Tests for Cancer Patients

7.2.2 Jan 23, 2025: Guardant Health To Present Data at ASCO GI Demonstrating the Value of Its Precision Oncology Tools for Cancer Detection, Treatment Decisions and Therapy Development

7.2.3 Jul 30, 2024: Biocon Foundation and IISc organize OCTF Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Oral Cancer

7.2.4 Jul 15, 2024: Peptomyc S.L. Expands Patent Portfolio with European and Indian Patent Grant for its Methods and Composition for the Treatment of Cancer

7.3 Strategy And Business Planning

7.3.1 Oct 29, 2024: American Oncology Network (AON) and Vantage Health Technologies Partner to Improve Cancer Patient Outcomes with AI-enabled Value-Based Care Platform

7.3.2 Jul 01, 2024: NURA Health Screening Center Opens in Hanoi, Vietnam



8 Appendix

