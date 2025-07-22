Germany IVD Analyzers Market Outlook to 2033 - Hematology Analyzers, Polymerase Chain Reaction Systems, Point of Care Analyzers Revenue Trends, Segment Volumes, Pricing, and Key Companies

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany IVD Analyzers Market Outlook to 2033 - Hematology Analyzers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems, Point of Care (POC) Analyzers and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Hematology Analyzers, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems, Point of Care (POC) Analyzers, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Integrated Clinical Chemistry & Immunochemistry Analyzers, Immunochemistry Analyzers and Next Generation Sequencers



The Germany IVD Analyzers Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2024 company share data for IVD Analyzers Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany IVD Analyzers Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope

Hematology Analyzers

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems

Point of Care (POC) Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Integrated Clinical Chemistry & Immunochemistry Analyzers

Immunochemistry Analyzers

Next Generation Sequencers

The Germany IVD Analyzers Market report helps you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 IVD Analyzers Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 IVD Analyzers Market, Germany

3.1 IVD Analyzers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Hematology Analyzers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Immunochemistry Analyzers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 Next Generation Sequencers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.6 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 IVD Analyzers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Hematology Analyzers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Immunochemistry Analyzers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 Next Generation Sequencers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.5 Point of Care (POC) Analyzers Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.6 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 IVD Analyzers Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

3.4 IVD Analyzers Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024



4 Overview of Key Companies in Germany, IVD Analyzers Market

4.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Siemens Healthineers AG

4.3 Sysmex Corp

4.4 Abbott Laboratories

4.5 Danaher Corp

4.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

4.7 Horiba Ltd

4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

4.9 Agilent Technologies Inc

4.10 DiaSorin SpA



5 IVD Analyzers Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Acquisition

6.1.1 Admera Health Acquires BioEcho Life Sciences

6.1.2 Medicover Investment Acquires Synlab Cyprus and SYNLAB International for USD77.1 Million



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Other Significant Developments

7.1.1 Dec 20, 2024: RAD 202 Receives Approval to Start Phase 1 Therapeutic Trial

7.2 Product News

7.2.1 Sep 10, 2024: Merck Launches Single-Use Reactor Designed to Accelerate ADC Manufacturing

7.3 Strategy And Business Planning

7.3.1 Jul 01, 2024: Artel Portfolio Expands Presence in Europe



8 Appendix

