McLaren Racing announces Freshworks as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing, joining as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. McLaren has integrated Freshworks' ITSM solution, Freshservice , to boost productivity through more efficient and improved IT services within the team.

With AI-powered Freshservice, the McLaren Formula 1 Team is able to ensure its global IT operations run smoothly by addressing service requests quickly and seamlessly, even when spread across the globe during a busy race season – eliminating complexity and driving operational efficiencies across all aspects of the team.

Freshservice supports McLaren’s IT team to reduce tech-based issues so the team can maximise its efforts on performance on the track. Efficient and uncomplicated processes reduce friction and allow the team to resolve issues and deliver services faster.

Freshworks branding will feature on both McLaren Formula 1 Team race cars and the team kit for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond – starting with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said, “Boosting our efficiencies off the track is a key factor in improving our performance on it. With industry-leading partners such as Freshworks, we’re able to do just that, and I’m delighted to welcome them to the team.”



Dennis Woodside, CEO, Freshworks, said, "We partner with McLaren Racing to optimize their IT operations, enhancing their critical support for winning performance. Our enterprise-grade solutions are designed for ease of implementation, use, and configuration, accelerating McLaren IT's capabilities with AI. We’re proud to deliver intuitive software that directly supports their mission to eliminate complexity on and off the track."

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 198 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.



McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.



McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.



McLaren Racing – Official Website

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 73,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks’ customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

