Handlery Union Square Hotel Awarded 4-Key Green Key Global Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handlery Union Square Hotel has earned a prestigious 4-Key rating from Green Key Global, one of the hospitality industry's leading sustainability certification providers. The certification recognizes the hotel's comprehensive environmental programs and positions the nearly 100-year-old family business as a leader in sustainable hospitality practices.

The 4-Key Green Key Global certification signifies "a property that has shown national industry leadership and commitment to protecting the environment through wide-ranging policies and practices."

"Achieving this certification validates what we've been doing for years – operating responsibly while providing exceptional guest experiences," said Jack Handlery, General Manager of Handlery Union Square Hotel. "As California's oldest family-owned hotel company, we understand the importance of preserving our environment for future generations."

The three-month certification process involved extensive documentation and an independent audit of the hotel's environmental practices across multiple categories, including waste minimization, energy efficiency, water conservation, and sustainable purchasing policies.

"Our team has embraced these practices as part of our daily operations," added Handlery. "This certification is a recognition of our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility."

Leadership Team Expansion

Complementing the sustainability certification, Handlery Hotels has welcomed Brenda Alberigi as Director of Sales. Alberigi most recently served as Director of Sales for Archer Hotel Napa and has over 28 years of experience in the Bay Area hospitality market.

"More travelers and corporate clients are prioritizing sustainability in their accommodation choices," said Alberigi. "This Green Key certification provides tangible proof of our environmental commitment and helps differentiate us in the marketplace."

About Handlery Hotels

Founded by Harry Handlery in 1928, Handlery Hotels is California's oldest family-owned hotel company, serving guests for nearly 100 years. Two premier properties welcome guests visiting both northern and southern California: Handlery Union Square Hotel in San Francisco and Handlery Hotel San Diego. Both hotels feature heated outdoor pools, on-site parking, and prime locations near major attractions.

Frequent guests can take advantage of the Handlery Rewards program, which offers exclusive perks and complimentary offers to members. For more information, visit www.handlery.com.

The Green Key Global certification adds to Handlery's recent recognitions, including the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice award.

