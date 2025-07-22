Instinct EMR Partners with Arista Advanced Pet Care’s New Specialty and Emergency Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a veterinary software company known for its medically sophisticated cloud-based tools, announced an ongoing partnership with Arista Advanced Pet Care, a new shared ownership model building specialty & emergency hospitals across the U.S. Successful implementation of its practice management platform, Instinct EMR, at Arista Advanced Pet Care’s new specialty and emergency hospital in Atlanta, Georgia was completed in April of this year. The implementation marks a key milestone for both organizations: Arista’s first hospital opening and Instinct’s continued expansion as the system of choice for advanced veterinary care.

Instinct EMR provides Arista with a cloud-based practice management system designed specifically for the complex workflows of specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals. The software includes native digital treatment sheets, automated charge capture, built-in administrative tools, and real-time reporting features that support the complex and critical care services that Arista offers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arista Advanced Pet Care to the Instinct family,” said Dr. Elliott Garber, VP Strategic Partnerships at Instinct. “Instinct EMR was built by veterinary professionals to serve advanced care centers like Arista, and we are honored that they’ve chosen us to power their first hospital.”

Arista Advanced Pet Care was established to evolve the delivery of specialty and emergency veterinary medicine through a shared ownership model that gives veterinary professionals a real stake in their hospitals. Inspired by the success of its sister company, CityVet, Arista empowers doctor-owners to shape their hospitals around clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and team sustainability.

The new Atlanta facility—built from the ground up to support 24/7 emergency and referral services—is the first in a growing network of advanced care hospitals. The decision to implement Instinct EMR from the start reflects Arista’s commitment to building a scalable, efficient foundation for growth without compromising patient care or team wellbeing.

“We chose Instinct EMR because of their innovative platform, deep experience in veterinary medicine, and 24/7 support, all of which is aligned with our ethos and approach to providing veterinary emergency and specialty care,” said Jennifer Welser, DVM, DACVO, president at Arista Advanced Pet Care. “We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial as we grow together.”

Arista’s Atlanta hospital is the first of many to come, with plans to expand into key markets beginning with Dallas, Texas, later this year.

About Arista Advanced Pet Care

Arista Advanced Pet Care is a multispecialty referral and 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital group dedicated to revolutionizing specialty medicine through a shared ownership model. As part of Affinity Veterinary Partners, Arista draws from the proven success of a veterinarian-led approach to create an empowering environment for veterinary teams while providing exceptional care to pets in need. With an ambitious national expansion plan, Arista is poised to redefine the future of specialty veterinary care. For more information, visit aristapetcare.com .

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company dedicated to transforming veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources. Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct’s offerings include the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, and trusted clinical tools Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician’s Brief, which support veterinarians in making critical, informed patient care decisions.

Media Contact for Instinct Science: press@instinct.vet