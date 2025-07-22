Japan Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 | NTT, KDDI, Softbank Japan, Rakuten Mobile, SKYPerfec TV, Optage, and WOWOW

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Japan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Japan.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.6% across the forecast period, supported by an increasing demand for high-speed internet and the adoption of premium fiber broadband plans. The continued adoption of remote working, online education, and digital at-home entertainment options is further boosting broadband revenues in the country.

Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Japan will grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period 2024-2029, driven by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4%, driven by continued growth in smartphone subscriptions and mobile internet usage especially on 4G/5G networks. Operators too are monetizing the rising demand for high-speed data services through higher ARPU-yielding premium 5G plans.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Japan's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Japan's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Japan's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Japan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Pay-TV Services Market



7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

NTT

KDDI

Softbank Japan

Rakuten Mobile

SKYPerfec TV

Optage

WOWOW

Internet Initiative Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzd4s7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.