2025 Geopolitics Impacts on Global Travel & Tourism Markets | Leading Companies Pioneering Change in Affected Regions

The effects of geopolitics can leave a destination in a state of disrepair, with seemingly no end to the suffering being experienced. However, by increasing tourism, the economy can benefit directly and the destination will be more likely to receive investment from foreign sources. Tourism has allowed destinations to bounce back quickly, especially following geopolitical incidents.



Scope

This report analyzes the key theme of geopolitics in the travel and tourism sector.

This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of geopolitics in action.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of geopolitics on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the travel and tourism space amid the impacts of geopolitics.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by analyzing how geopolitics is affecting the travel & tourism sector.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Trends contributing to geopolitics

Negative destination trends

Unintended opportunities

Niche tourism trends

Industry Analysis

Consumer sentiment analysis

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Country risk analysis

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Company filing trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Challenges

Outcomes

Drivers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Airbnb

British Airways

Carnival

Emirates Airline

Intrepid Travel

Koryo Tours

Projects Abroad

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

TUI

Young Pioneer Tours

