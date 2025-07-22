Wilton Launches New Bakeware System and Icing Pouches to Inspire Bakers of All Skill Levels this Summer

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton, a trusted leader in baking and decorating for nearly a century, is unveiling a newly tiered bakeware system and innovative decorating icing pouches designed to simplify dessert making for everyone—from first-time bakers to seasoned pros.

At the heart of Wilton’s new product lineup is the brand’s commitment to making baking and decorating more accessible, more fun, and more flavorful. The newly structured bakeware portfolio makes it easier for consumers to “pick their pan” and find products that suit their baking needs, experience level and budget.

All Wilton bakeware is designed in the USA and made without PFAS “forever chemicals,” ensuring that Wilton pans are safer for families and better for the environment—all while delivering quick-clean, nonstick performance.

Wilton’s New Bakeware Tiers Include:

Wilton EVERYDAY Bakeware is made for kitchen newbies, budding bakers or those just cracking their cookbooks. Grab these dependable basics, get familiar and give baking a go!​

is made for kitchen newbies, budding bakers or those just cracking their cookbooks. Grab these dependable basics, get familiar and give baking a go!​ Wilton PREMIUM Bakeware provides versatile quality whether you’re recreating trends or starting new ones. For baking hobbyists and busy parents alike, these pans, sheets, and springforms help you transform your big ideas into impressive treats, every time.​

provides versatile quality whether you’re recreating trends or starting new ones. For baking hobbyists and busy parents alike, these pans, sheets, and springforms help you transform your big ideas into impressive treats, every time.​ Wilton ULTRA Bakeware lets you cater the party with confidence or effortlessly nail a new recipe. You can trust these high-performance pans to last a lifetime. These pans work harder, perform better, and clean even easier.​

lets you cater the party with confidence or effortlessly nail a new recipe. You can trust these high-performance pans to last a lifetime. These pans work harder, perform better, and clean even easier.​ Wilton ALUMINUM Bakeware is made for professional precision with natural anodized aluminum that’s perfect for heavy usage and high-heat baking.





Shoppers can find Wilton Everyday and Aluminum products in the party planning section at Walmart, while Wilton Premium and Ultra lines are available in Walmart’s cookware aisle. Wilton Ultra is also available at Target and Amazon.

In addition to the new bakeware system, Wilton is debuting the first ready-to-use decorating icing pouches in the U.S. market that come equipped with four built-in piping tips. These mess-free pouches make it easy to create bakery-style decorations at home with minimal effort—perfect for cupcakes, cookies, and celebration cakes. Available in nine bright colors, each pouch includes four unique tips: a star tip for flowers and borders, a ribbon tip for wide stripes, a writing tip for fine lines and dots, and a shell tip for creative effects. No piping bags needed! It’s mess-free, easy to use, and perfect for helping bakers of all skill levels and ages create handmade treats with confidence.





“We want to make it easier—and more fun—for everyone to express their creativity in the kitchen,” said Doug Kafer, Director of Wilton Consumer Business Units. “With our tiered bakeware system and no-fuss decorator icing pouches, we’re helping bakers of all levels create sweet moments and bake more with confidence.”

These exciting new products will be available nationwide and on wilton.com starting in July.

About Wilton Brands

Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to making baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at www.wilton.com .

