The Phoenicia Malta Celebrates Destination Wedding Milestone as Delta Goodrem’s Love Story Unfolds at the Iconic Hotel

The Phoenicia Malta, a distinguished member of The Leading Hotels of the World, announced its integral role in the wedding journey of Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem and musician Matthew Copley. The couple’s recent wedding in Malta has spotlighted the iconic five-star hotel as a sought-after destination for romantic celebrations in Southern Europe.





Delta Goodrem outside The Phoenicia Malta, where she and husband Matthew Copley stayed throughout their wedding week in June 2025. Photo by Matthew Porteous

Australian celebrity singer-songwriter and Neighbours alum Delta Goodrem’s summer wedding in Malta, where she married her longtime partner Matthew Copley, was just the latest chapter in her Malta love story.

While the wedding ceremony took place at Mdina’ s St Paul’s Cathedral and the reception at Palazzo Parisio last month, the couple’s journey from proposal to vows began at Malta’s Mediterranean jewel, The Phoenicia Malta.

When Delta visited Malta to perform at Isle of MTV in September 2023, Matthew approached The Phoenicia Malta with a special request: to help him propose. It was in the hotel’s seven-acre gardens, accompanied by a string quartet and against a backdrop of centuries-old bastion walls and sea views, that Matthew popped the question by sunset – captured in a photo snapped by request by a member of the hotel’s team.

Where did Delta Goodrem get married?

Choosing Malta for their destination wedding, Delta and Matthew stayed at The Phoenicia Malta throughout their wedding week in June 2025. While wedding planner Sarah Young, Palazzo Parisio and WonderEvents helped bring the event to life, the bride entrusted her 14.5kg couture Paolo Sebastian bridal gown to the hotel to keep safe. On the morning of the wedding, Delta prepared in the private calm of The Phoenicia Malta – and the newlyweds completed their Malta wedding week three days later with a sunset photo among family and friends in the hotel’s landscaped gardens, in a fitting full-circle moment.

“The team at The Phoenicia Malta made it feel like home,” Delta later shared. “We captured this photo outside the hotel, with all the beautiful team at the hotel waving us off. Thank you to everyone for making our special week even more special.”

Which is the leading five-star hotel in Malta?

Recognised by The Leading Hotels of the World as a Sustainability Leader and Forbes Four-Star-rated, The Phoenicia Malta is an award-winning destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic escapes in the Mediterranean. With Art Deco-inspired interiors, lavish private gardens, panoramic sea views, a multi-award-winning spa and several on-site dining destinations, the five-star hotel marries heritage charm with modern luxury, while offering couples a range of settings. From the historic Grand Ballroom (a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II) and sunlit Maryanski Porch to the outdoor Rotunda, romantic Gazebo or the exquisite Bastion Pool (with its deck complete with historic fortifications and an infinity pool overlooking the sea), the hotel provides an enchanting alternative to traditional wedding destinations such as Italy or France – perfect for intimate ceremonies and multi-day celebrations.

“It has been an honour to support Delta and Matthew from the very beginning. Their story reflects everything we strive to offer couples – beauty, intimacy and a sense of occasion rooted in Malta’s vibrant history,” says Enya Stellini, Events Manager at The Phoenicia Malta. “Their celebration was a reminder of how personal destination weddings can be – and why Malta continues to attract couples from all over the world for their big day and beyond.”

With destination weddings on the rise – studies show that one in four couples now marry abroad – Malta is becoming a fast favourite for couples with its unique blend of UNESCO-listed heritage, warm climate and English-speaking ease.

And as a premier weddings and honeymoon destination in the Mediterranean, The Phoenicia Malta remains a popular choice for couples seeking a Southern European heritage property with historical elegance, luxury honeymoon stays and panoramic settings that rival Santorini or the Amalfi Coast.

To discover more about weddings at The Phoenicia Malta, visit www.phoeniciamalta.com.

L-R: Stephanie Gambin (The Phoenicia Malta Sales Manager), Robyn Pratt (General Manager), Matthew Copley, Delta Goodrem, Christine Darmanin (PR & Marketing Manager) and Enya Stellini (Events Manager). Photo by Matthew Porteous

The Phoenicia Malta – historic property, timeless luxury From its prestigious position on the doorstep of Malta’s capital city of Valletta – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – The Phoenicia Malta has redefined five-star luxury hospitality in the heart of the Mediterranean since it first opened its doors in 1947. The hotel boasts seven acres of landscaped gardens, 132 rooms and suites, an infinity pool, the state-of-the-art Phoenicia Spa & Wellness and several culinary destinations, including its signature restaurant, Contessa. Its selection of unique meeting and event spaces also makes The Phoenicia Malta a sought-after location for meetings and conferences, as well as for weddings and events of any size. As a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), The Phoenicia Malta is part of the largest collection of independent luxury hotels, which comprises more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries. While LHW hoteliers are renowned artisans of hospitality, the carefully curated collection promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW’s tiered guest loyalty programme, Leaders Club. The Phoenicia Malta also holds the title of LHW Sustainability Leader, awarded to hotels within the collection that meet the highest standards of cultural, social and environmental sustainability. The Phoenicia Malta’s ever-growing list of accolades also includes making history as the first hotel in Malta to join the shortlist for the coveted Gold List Awards from Luxury Travel Magazine. Adding to its distinguished reputation, the hotel recently secured top honours at the International Hotel Awards 2024-2025, winning at the International Level in the categories of Best Spa Hotel and Best Classic/Heritage Hotel, along with a Regional Level win for Best Large Luxury Hotel in Europe. The Phoenicia Malta prides itself on delivering the highest level of warm and personalised guest experiences – which is why many guests return year after year to this, their favourite hotel in the Mediterranean. For more information, visit www.phoeniciamalta.com.

