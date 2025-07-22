Is polite driving in the rearview? PNW drivers say rudeness is on the rise

SEATTLE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve felt a shift in driver behavior on Pacific Northwest roads, you’re not alone. PEMCO’s poll of Washington and Oregon residents found that rudeness on the road may be more than a feeling; it’s a reality. Nearly three in four drivers (73%) say they have at least occasionally seen increases in traffic violations in the last five years, and of those, nearly half (47%) say they’ve often seen more drivers breaking the rules.

Drivers admitted to a range of behaviors behind the wheel, such as driving slower to “teach someone a lesson” after they’ve tailgated you – 36% of drivers said they do it at least occasionally. Likewise, 35% of drivers admit to speeding up to block another vehicle from passing.

Interestingly, some groups were significantly more likely to fess up to the unfriendly driving behaviors than others. Parents, in particular, were more than twice as likely as drivers without children to say they’ve acted out behind the wheel. For example, 29% of parents say they’ve often driven slower on purpose to teach someone a lesson after being tailgated, compared to just 9% of drivers without kids. Similarly, 24% of parents admit to often speeding up to block someone from passing, while only 8% of non-parents say the same.

Younger drivers also stand out. Those under 35 were the age group most likely to admit to these kinds of aggressive behaviors, with 31% saying they’ve often driven slower to teach a lesson, and 23% admitting they’ve often sped up to block a pass – far higher than the rates reported among drivers 55 and older (4% and 7%, respectively).

Despite the rise in rudeness, most drivers still say they witness polite gestures, like waving someone through or allowing others to merge. But the contrast is significant: more than half (56%) also say they often see rude or aggressive behavior from other drivers, while only 37% say they’ve witnessed other drivers being extra polite.

“Aggressive driving may be becoming more common, but it doesn’t have to be the norm,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Insurance. “Safe, defensive driving helps protect everyone, and often, a small act of kindness behind the wheel can prevent a much bigger problem. It’s important to stay aware of your surroundings and help keep each other safe when driving.”

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, to explore Washington and Oregon residents’ attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The study included 436 respondents from the Seattle metro area (King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties) and 398 respondents from the Portland metro area (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, and Washington counties). The results have a margin of error of ±5% at a 95% confidence level. In other words, if the survey we conducted 100 times, the findings would fall within that margin of error in 95 of those instances.

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, and boat coverage.