Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,429 Ageas shares in the period from 14-07-2025 until 18-07-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|14-07-2025
|12,413
|702,556
|56.60
|56.15
|56.80
|15-07-2025
|12,714
|722,502
|56.83
|56.40
|57.10
|16-07-2025
|12,805
|725,229
|56.64
|56.40
|56.75
|17-07-2025
|17,141
|971,011
|56.65
|56.35
|56.95
|18-07-2025
|7,356
|423,158
|57.53
|57.30
|57.75
|Total
|62,429
|3,544,456
|56.78
|56.15
|57.75
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,770,133 shares for a total amount of EUR 191,813,751. This corresponds to 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
