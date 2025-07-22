Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,429 Ageas shares in the period from 14-07-2025 until 18-07-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 14-07-2025 12,413 702,556 56.60 56.15 56.80 15-07-2025 12,714 722,502 56.83 56.40 57.10 16-07-2025 12,805 725,229 56.64 56.40 56.75 17-07-2025 17,141 971,011 56.65 56.35 56.95 18-07-2025 7,356 423,158 57.53 57.30 57.75 Total 62,429 3,544,456 56.78 56.15 57.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,770,133 shares for a total amount of EUR 191,813,751. This corresponds to 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment