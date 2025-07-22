Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 62,429 Ageas shares in the period from 14-07-2025 until 18-07-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
14-07-202512,413702,55656.6056.1556.80
15-07-202512,714722,50256.8356.4057.10
16-07-202512,805725,22956.6456.4056.75
17-07-202517,141971,01156.6556.3556.95
18-07-20257,356423,15857.5357.3057.75
Total62,4293,544,45656.7856.1557.75

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,770,133 shares for a total amount of EUR 191,813,751. This corresponds to 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

