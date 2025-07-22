National Advertising Division Recommends Clearer Disclosure of Affiliate Advertising Relationship for Certain Reviews on TrustedCompanyReviews.com

New York, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its advertising monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division inquired about the rankings of debt consolidation companies by EIA Marketing on the review website TrustedCompanyReviews.com. The National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that the material connection between EIA Marketing and companies listed in reviews that are affiliate partners be more clearly disclosed for certain reviews.

At issue for NAD was whether the format of the challenged advertising reasonably communicates the implied message that the debt consolidation rankings on the TrustedCompanyReviews.com website are independent and objective instead of advertising for the top-rated product.

NAD noted that some of the reviews on TrustedCompanyReviews.com are those of EIA Marketing’s affiliate partners (including the #1 rated debt consolidation company). Even assuming that the partner status of a company did not influence the ranking, NAD found that because TrustedCompanyReviews receives compensation from affiliate partners, the review is not impartial and constitutes advertising for that affiliate partner.

NAD was concerned that consumers may not understand, based on the format of the webpage, that they are seeing advertising content for the rated company.

NAD determined that the disclosure at the top of the webpage, “The listings featured on this site are from companies from which this site receives compensation. This influences where, how, and in what order such listings appear on this site,” is not clear and conspicuous.

Further, after scrolling down one page, the “Advertiser Disclosure” is a hover-over disclosure that consumers may miss. NAD also noted that a pop-up advertisement for Accredited Debt Relief obscured the rest of the content on the webpage and referred to its top ranking and an invitation to access its plans.

NAD recommended that EIA Marketing:

Identify the companies from which it receives commissions;

Update and revise the online disclosure so that it is viewable at the top and bottom of every webpage and makes clear that TrustedCompanyReviews receives commissions from affiliate partners in its review and that the reviews, rankings, and product information of its affiliates constitutes advertising;

Avoid the pop-up advertising and floating disclosure or otherwise ensure it does not obscure the disclosure revised in accordance with NAD’s recommendation to make clear what product information is advertising; and

Make clear that while it makes commissions from links to its affiliates, that it is not paid to publish content and does not permit its affiliates – or any third party – to control or otherwise approve any of its content.

In its advertiser statement EIA Marketing stated that while it disagrees with NAD’s characterization of its website, it agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.