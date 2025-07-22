IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from July 14th to July 18th 2025

       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/07/2025FR0010259150 240 105,775AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/07/2025FR0010259150 706 105,86459CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/07/2025FR0010259150 221 105,90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/07/2025FR0010259150 2 970 105,92468XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/07/2025FR0010259150 373 105,89276AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/07/2025FR0010259150 1 327 105,57046CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/07/2025FR0010259150 255 105,80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/07/2025FR0010259150 2 899 106,24308XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/07/2025FR0010259150 300 105,93333AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/07/2025FR0010259150 1 000 106,1246CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/07/2025FR0010259150 300 106,03333TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/07/2025FR0010259150 3 000 105,80773XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2025FR0010259150 300 106,45067AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2025FR0010259150 1 000 106,5537CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2025FR0010259150 300 106,46667TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2025FR0010259150 2 744 106,37157XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2025FR0010259150 300 106,36667AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2025FR0010259150 1 000 106,30CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2025FR0010259150 300 106,23333TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/07/2025FR0010259150 2 794 106,50798XPAR
       
   TOTAL22 329 106,1314 
 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN -Buy back program - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29_2025

