IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from July 14th to July 18th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|240
|105,775
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|706
|105,86459
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|221
|105,90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 970
|105,92468
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|373
|105,89276
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 327
|105,57046
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|255
|105,80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 899
|106,24308
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|105,93333
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|106,1246
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,03333
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|105,80773
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,45067
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|106,5537
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,46667
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 744
|106,37157
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,36667
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|106,30
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|106,23333
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 794
|106,50798
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|22 329
|106,1314
