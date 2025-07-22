Aircraft Switches Market is Forecasted to Reach US$1.61 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft switches market size was valued at US$1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.61 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft switches market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.11 billion Market Size in 2034 US$1.61 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$14.4 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading End-User Type Linefit Leading Switch Type Automatic Switches Leading Product Type Custom Switches Leading Application Type Engine/APU Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Switches Market:

The global aircraft switches market is segmented based on aircraft type, end-user type, switch type, product type, application type, and region.



Based on aircraft type –

The global aircraft switches market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, and military aircraft.

Commercial aircraft dominate the market and are poised to see the highest growth in the coming years due to the expanding global air passenger traffic and continuous fleet growth.

Commercial airlines are investing in next-generation aircraft that incorporate advanced avionics and electrical systems, which require high-performance switches. Additionally, the rising demand for improved passenger experience, fuel efficiency, and safety in commercial aviation further drives the need for innovative and reliable switching solutions. With a large fleet size and continuous aircraft modernization, commercial aircraft are expected to maintain dominance and see the fastest market growth, especially as airlines expand their fleets and retrofit older aircraft with advanced technologies.

Based on end-user type –

The aircraft switches market is segmented into linefit and retrofit under the end-user type.

Linefit holds the dominant share and is projected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing production of new-generation aircraft by major OEMs like Airbus and Boeing. Airlines prefer integrating advanced switch technologies during initial assembly to ensure system compatibility and reduce future upgrade costs. Linefit installations offer better efficiency, lower installation complexity, and fewer certification hurdles compared to retrofit solutions.

Based on switch type –

The global aircraft switches market is segmented into electromechanical switches and automatic switches under the switch type category.

Electromechanical switches currently dominate the market due to their proven reliability, simple design, and cost-effectiveness, making them a standard choice for essential aircraft systems. However, automatic switches are projected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by their real-time responsiveness, self-diagnosis, and system integration capabilities, aligning with next-generation avionics and fly-by-wire systems. As aircraft systems become more digitally integrated and safety standards continue to evolve, the demand for intelligent, automated switching solutions is expected to surge.



Based on product type –

The global aircraft switches market is segmented into standard switches and custom switches.

Standard switches currently dominate the market due to their lower cost, proven reliability, and widespread compatibility across multiple aircraft platforms, making them a preferred choice. Their availability in predefined configurations and ease of integration into existing systems allow for faster production timelines and reduced certification complexities.

However, custom switches are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, because of their greater functionality, and the increasing adoption of advanced avionics and increasing use of electric aircraft systems that require tailored switch solutions to meet unique operational requirements.

Based on application type –

The global aircraft switches market is segmented by application into cockpit, cabin, engine/APU, aircraft systems, and other applications.

Cockpit applications dominate the market and continue to lead due to the high density of switches integrated into flight control, navigation, and communication systems. As engine efficiency and digitalization become key focus areas, the need for high-performance, temperature- and vibration-resistant switches will accelerate, making Engine/APU the fastest-growing application category in the aircraft switches market.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America currently dominates the market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Driven by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, advanced aerospace infrastructure, and high defense spending, which collectively drive consistent demand for aircraft switches.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific, however, supported by government initiatives to develop indigenous aerospace capabilities, will experience the highest growth in the aircraft switches market. Increasing demand for aircraft deliveries and expanding airline fleets will further boost the demand for aircraft switches in Asia-Pacific.



Aircraft Switches Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing aircraft deliveries.

Fleet modernization.

The shift to more-electric aircraft.

Advanced avionics integration.

Rising defense procurement.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Switches Market:

The market is fragmented, with over 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright

TransDigm Group Inc.

ITT Aerospace Controls

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

FCI Aerospace

Control Products, Inc. (CPI)

Precision Sensors Division of United Electric Controls

Hydra-Electric Company



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Switches Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



