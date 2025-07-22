United States Mint American Innovation® $1 Coin Products – Texas Available on July 29

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags containing the fourth and final American Innovation $1 Coin of 2025 on July 29 at noon ET.

The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors the innovation of Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Texas,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Director of the Mint. “This coin recognizes Texas’ vital role in advancing America’s leadership in space exploration. From guiding astronauts from Mission Control to shaping the future of science and technology, Texas has been at the heart of some of our nation’s greatest space achievements.”

“Since its very inception, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston has been the epicenter for manned spaceflight, propelling Texas as the national leader in the space industry,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “The featured design of an American astronaut with the International Space Station in the background truly commemorates Texas’ critical role in the space program. Texas is the launchpad to Mars, and we’re proud that this coin captures the spirit of innovation and exploration that reflects Texas’ pioneering roots.”

The Texas American Innovation $1 Coin reverse (tails) design features an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The image represents the culmination of the Mission Control Center’s economic, logistical, and intellectual support for NASA’s human space program, as well as its support of astronauts from the many countries that participate in the International Space Station program. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “TEXAS.” Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Ron Sanders created the reverse design, and Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted it.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the obverse design, and Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted it.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2025,” the mint mark (“P" or "D”), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

To set up a “Remind Me” alert for the Texas American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 25GRD 25-Coin Roll–P $36.25 25GRH 25-Coin Roll–D $36.25 25GBD 100-Coin Bag–P $123.50 25GBH 100-Coin Bag–D $123.50

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series, featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. This program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details about the Product Subscription Program, click here.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

