Physical Rehabilitation Network Expands Executive Team to Deepen Its Commitment to People and Purpose

Frisco, Texas, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading U.S.-based operator of more than 260 physical therapy clinics, today announced several strategic leadership appointments and promotions that reflect the organization’s continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional patient care.

Rob Marchant has been promoted to Executive Vice President. With over 20 years of clinical and operational experience, Marchant has held multiple leadership roles across both outpatient and hospital settings. Since joining PRN, he has played a pivotal role in managing health system joint ventures, driving growth, and championing innovative care models.

In addition, PRN welcomes three new members to its executive leadership team:

George “Magic” Sun steps in as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. A seasoned M&A leader, Sun will lead PRN’s inorganic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, de novo expansion, and health system partnerships. His career includes more than 70 strategic transactions totaling over $25 billion in value.





steps in as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. A seasoned M&A leader, Sun will lead PRN’s inorganic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, de novo expansion, and health system partnerships. His career includes more than 70 strategic transactions totaling over $25 billion in value. Alison Krumm joins as Vice President of Human Resources. Krumm brings 16 years of experience in people and culture roles, most recently serving as VP of People at Mission Veterinary Partners. She will oversee HR strategy with a focus on team engagement, leadership development, and maintaining PRN’s dynamic culture.





joins as Vice President of Human Resources. Krumm brings 16 years of experience in people and culture roles, most recently serving as VP of People at Mission Veterinary Partners. She will oversee HR strategy with a focus on team engagement, leadership development, and maintaining PRN’s dynamic culture. Brandi Thornhill has been appointed to lead Talent Acquisition. Thornhill brings over two decades of experience in clinical and corporate recruitment, having held leadership positions at Dell, Experian Health, and Fresenius Medical Care. She will focus on building scalable, future-ready hiring strategies at PRN.

“When I think about the kind of company we want to be - the kind of culture we want to protect as we grow - it starts with people like Rob, Brandi, Alison, and Magic,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “They bring experience, yes - but more importantly, they bring care, curiosity, and the courage to challenge the status quo. Each of them has a way of making people feel seen and supported, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership that shapes lasting impact. I’m grateful they’re part of our journey.”

These new appointments follow the recent announcement of David DeGumbia as Chief Operating Officer, further solidifying PRN’s commitment to building a strong, people-first leadership team that supports its mission and long-term growth.

For more information about PRN and its leadership team, visit www.prnpt.com

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 260 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports 3,000 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.