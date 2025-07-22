Taxback International rebrands as Fintua

Kilkenny, Ireland , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taxback International, a global leader in VAT compliance and recovery, has officially rebranded as Fintua. This rebrand represents the fusion of decades of indirect tax expertise with next-generation SaaS technology, setting a new standard for digital solutions in the fintech space. With this rebrand, the company reinforces its commitment to delivering smarter, more scalable fintech solutions to accelerate positive digital change across the indirect tax landscape.





Fintua are a global fintech leader, delivering specialist tax technology solutions for indirect tax recovery, compliance, eInvoicing and payments.

Why the change?

Fintua represents the evolution of our business from a specialist in VAT reclaim to a global technology expert in the wider fintech industry. As indirect tax grows more complex, businesses are seeking smarter, more agile solutions. Our rebrand signals a commitment to empowering global tax and finance professionals with innovative technology that simplifies complexity, reduces risk and transforms how tax is managed.

The name Fintua blends our financial technology focus with a strong connection to our Irish heritage. Fin reflects our fintech expertise, while Tua derived from the Irish word tuath (meaning people or community), highlights our collaborative and client-centric values.

A new chapter of innovation

Rebranding to Fintua represents more than a name change – it is a statement of intent. We remain the trusted partner our clients know, but with an even greater focus on developing intuitive, expert-built technology that meets both current and future tax challenges.

“As we embark on this exciting journey to become Fintua, I am thrilled to see our company evolve into a brand that truly reflects our innovative spirit and commitment to tax technology,” said Catherine Quirke, CEO of Fintua. “This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our growth, and identifies with our ability and commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Fintua’s vision is to be a leader in breakthrough technology, accelerating positive digital change throughout the indirect tax and wider fintech community. Our values; empowering, progressive, collaborative, and perceptive—will continue to guide every solution we deliver.

“The rebrand of Taxback International to Fintua is a proud moment for all of us at CluneTech. It’s a reflection of how far the business has come since its early days in Kilkenny – growing from a VAT reclaim specialist into a global technology leader in tax and fintech. For me, Fintua stands for innovation, ambition, and the power of a great team working together to solve complex challenges for businesses worldwide. I’m excited to see Fintua lead the way into this new era, continuing our tradition of empowering clients and driving positive change across the industry.” – Terry Clune, CEO and Founder of CluneTech.

About Fintua



