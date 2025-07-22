Stardog Appoints Sara Golbourn as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale the Enterprise Answer Engine

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardog, the Enterprise Answer Engine, today announced the appointment of Sara Golbourn as Chief Revenue Officer. A veteran go-to-market executive, Golbourn brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth at Fortune 500 companies and venture-backed startups, from pre-seed through IPO and acquisition. She has delivered over $100M in net new business and consistently led teams to 5x revenue growth.

Golbourn joins Stardog as demand surges for enterprise AI that delivers answers, not approximations. Known for her customer-first focus at organizations like OneTrust, VMware, Cisco and HP, and operational precision, Golbourn has built and scaled high-performing GTM teams around strategic clarity, accountability, and execution.

“I’m honored to join Stardog and help accelerate its next phase of growth,” said Golbourn. “The race to operationalize AI starts with unlocking the full power of enterprise data. Stardog is leading the way and I’m excited to help scale that impact globally.”

As CRO, Golbourn will lead all revenue functions across sales, customer success, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy. She will also work to cement the company’s leadership in the Answer Engine category and scale Stardog’s reach across key verticals including defense, financial services, and manufacturing.

“Sara knows how to build category winners,” said Kendall Clark, CEO of Stardog. “She brings sharp instincts, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of what it takes to go from $10M to $100M. She’s exactly the CRO we need to meet the moment.”

Golbourn’s appointment follows a series of strategic hires across Financial Services and Government Affairs as Stardog invests aggressively in product, marketing, and global expansion.

For more information, visit www.stardog.com and stardog.ai.

About Stardog

Stardog is an enterprise data and AI company dedicated to providing multinational organizations and government agencies better access to their mission-critical data. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Raytheon, Schneider Electric, NASA, and the US Department of Defense rely on Stardog to provide them ready access to key data to running and growing their enterprises and accomplishing their missions.

CONTACT:

Jake Katz

jkatz@outvox.com