Real American Beer Launches in New Jersey With Major Retail + WWE Activation

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a breakout launch in Pennsylvania and explosive growth in New York, Real American Beer is bringing its signature flavor and unapologetic energy to New Jersey. Starting this week, you’ll find Real American Beer on shelves at ShopRite and top retailers statewide. Real American Beer has quickly become a top-15 growth-driving lager brand in the U.S. and is now sold in over 28 states and more than 15,000 retailers.

To kick things off the only way we know how—loud and proud—Real American Beer is joining forces with WWE Superstar Jey Uso for an epic in-store event on Friday, August 1 at ShopRite of Lyndhurst, NJ. Fans can meet Jey in person, snag signed 12-packs, score exclusive giveaways, and be part of the action as we capture it all for social. And it gets better: fans who show up can enter to win two tickets to Friday Night SmackDown.

This push is part of Real American Beer’s broader marketing firepower, which also includes being the Official Beer of the WWE and title sponsorship of the newly announced Real American Freestyle Wrestling league—set to premiere exclusively on FOX Nation. With high-impact partnerships and undeniable brand momentum, Real American Beer is fast becoming the beer of the bold.

“The North East is on fire for us—and New Jersey is next,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This launch is all about showing up strong on Day 1, with bold partners like WWE and our incredible friends at ShopRite. The energy, pride, and appetite for Real American Beer is undeniable.”

“We’re excited to welcome Real American Beer to our beer shelves across New Jersey,” said Jim Dorey, President / COO Inserra Supermarkets. “Their brand and growing fanbase are a great match for our customers, and we’re proud to support their launch with in-store promotions, events, and a shared commitment to serving our communities.”

With a crisp, clean taste and a refreshing finish, Real American Beer is brewed to be the ultimate crushable light lager. With 4.2% ABV, 110 calories and just 4g carbs, it drinks full flavor and better than the rest. It is proudly American-owned, brewed and loved.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 28 states and counting. Our mission is simple: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram.

