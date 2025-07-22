Minerals Technologies Inc. Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

--- Achieved 11 out of 12 environmental targets a year ahead of goal ---

--- Reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% and Scope 2 emissions by 10% year over year ---

--- Delivered world-class safety performance ---

--- 66% of new products have a sustainable profile ---

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced the publication of its 17th annual Sustainability Report to highlight its environmental, safety, and community achievements.

“Sustainable operations have never been a nice-to-have for MTI – they are a must-have. This ethos has underpinned how we manage our sites, interact with our people, and develop new products,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am incredibly proud of our progress, including surpassing nearly all of our environmental targets, our employees’ dedication to supporting their communities and ensuring workplace safety, and the large portfolio of innovative solutions we develop to help our customers meet their own sustainability goals. This is a win-win for MTI’s continued growth, our customers, and the planet.”

Sustainability Report Highlights

In 2024, we:

Delivered a world-class safety performance, as defined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), with a total recordable injury rate of 0.77 and lost workday injury rate of 0.15;

Achieved 11 out of 12 of the company’s environmental goals, which were set in 2018, one year ahead of the 2025 target year;

Reduced Scope 1 emissions by 14% year over year, or 32% since 2018, including a ~70% reduction in coal usage;

Reduced Scope 2 emissions by 10% year over year, or 36% since 2018;

Continued to reduce water usage with a 4% decrease in water withdrawn year over year, or 30% since 2018, and a 13% decrease in water discharge year over year, or 52% since 2018;

Extracted over 1.1 million metric tons of waste CO 2 from customers’ and MTI exhaust stacks and sequestered those emissions in usable consumer products;

Deployed AI-enabled technology in our mining operations, enhancing operational safety and sustainability; and

Supported customers in achieving their environmental and operational goals, with 66% of MTI’s new products having a sustainable profile ranging from natural solutions to emissions and waste reduction, to pollution prevention, to filtration and mitigation products.





In addition, MTI’s employees worldwide participated in an array of community engagement projects including fundraisers, book donations, beach and neighborhood clean-ups, and water filtration unit installations in underserved communities.

The full Sustainability Report is available on MTI’s website at mineralstech.com/sustainability.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI globally serves a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com