INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL) complied with federal securities laws. On July 22, 2025, Replimune announced it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma. In the CRL, the FDA indicated “that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

