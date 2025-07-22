Allsup Employment Services Honors ADA 35th Anniversary By Empowering People With Disabilities To Return To Work

Belleville, Illinois, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Allsup Employment Services (AES) is highlighting the importance of improving workforce participation among people with disabilities. As a Social-Security authorized Employment Network, AES supports the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket To Work Program, a voluntary program that helps individuals explore employment while maintaining vital Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) protections.

The ADA, enacted July 26, 1990, prohibits discrimination based on disability and ensures equal access to public life, including employment. Today, an estimated 44.7 million Americans—13.6% of the population—live with a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Progress has been made, yet workers with disabilities continue to face significant barriers to employment. Companies that actively hire and support people with disabilities see significant advantages—generating more than one-and-half times more revenue, more than two-and-a-half times more net income, and twice the profit of their peers, according to an Accenture report.

These findings underscore the value of workforce participation for people with disabilities and the need for practical support to make employment possible. AES is committed to bridging this gap by providing expert vocational guidance to help individuals set work goals, understand their benefits and return to the workforce with confidence.

“Our vocational experts help individuals move toward work while protecting important benefits during the transition,” said Diane Winiarski, director of AES. “We meet each person where they are, providing personalized guidance based on their needs, and offer clear information so they can make informed decisions about their employment journey.”

AES is an SSA-authorized Employment Network (EN) that provides no-cost, personalized services through the Ticket To Work Program. These services include career planning, job readiness support, guidance on SSDI rules and work incentives, and long-term assistance for employment success.

Learn more about the ADA’s anniversary from the ADA National Network and its ADA Anniversary Toolkit, available at ADAanniversary.org. The toolkit offers educational materials and community resources.

For more information about returning to work with SSDI benefits and free help from Allsup Employment Services, call 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

