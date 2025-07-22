Aspida Re Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Reinsurance Transaction in Japan

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspida Life Re Ltd (“Aspida Re”), a Bermuda-based life and annuity reinsurance company, announced the execution of its second reinsurance transaction in Japan, effective June 1, 2025. This milestone marks a significant step in Aspida Re’s ongoing strategy to expand its global footprint and deliver innovative reinsurance solutions to life and annuity insurance partners worldwide.

The transaction was completed with a highly rated Japanese life insurance carrier (“Company”). Aspida Re, rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, will reinsure new or incoming flow business. The reinsured product is a Japanese yen (JPY) denominated fixed annuity, highlighting Aspida Re’s ability to manage foreign exchange risk and deliver tailored solutions to its cedents.

“This transaction is highly strategic for Aspida Re,” said David Florian, CEO of Aspida Re. “It reflects our deep commitment to the Japanese market and our broader vision of supporting insurers around the world with innovative, capital-efficient reinsurance solutions.”

Aspida Re’s continued growth in Asian markets demonstrates its agility and expertise in navigating complex regulatory and financial environments, while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the global reinsurance landscape.

“We are excited to secure our second Japanese reinsurance agreement,” said Jon Steffen, President and Chief Actuary of Aspida Re. “Our flexibility and customized solutions allow us to provide significant advantage to clients and partners, no matter their location.”

To learn more about Aspida Re, visit aspidare.bm.

About Aspida Re

Aspida Life Re Ltd (“Aspida Re”), a Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions to its global clients. Aspida Re seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ long-term financial growth by delivering creative, customized solutions while driving business by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida Re is part of Aspida Holdings Ltd, with over $23.1bn in total assets as of March 31, 2025. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions, and corporate development partner to Aspida Re. For more information on Aspida Re, please visit www.aspidare.bm or follow them on LinkedIn.

Krystle Cajas, PR Contact

krystle.cajas@modop.com

