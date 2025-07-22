The Equity Group Provides Guidance on Mid-year Reporting and Strategic IR Planning

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equity Group Inc., leveraging the firm’s 50+ years of expertise in Investor Relations, provides guidance and areas for consideration for small-cap public companies to address mid-year reporting and strategic IR planning in the current market environment.

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director of The Equity Group, stated, “The first six months of 2025 were some of the most eventful in recent memory. Managing geopolitical concerns, tariff uncertainty, supply chain disruption, interest rate ambiguity and market gyrations, among other issues, had the C-Suite and Board navigating a volatile global environment that required short-term solutions while remaining in pursuit of long-term growth and innovation. This dynamism has created an environment in which companies across many industries have been driven to re-examine various aspects of their businesses and, as importantly, adjust their expectations.”

With quarterly results just around the corner for many smaller public companies, the C-Suite and their IR team should consider the following when preparing quarterly materials and commentary:

Review current expectations of the company’s Q2 and 2H results in the market.

Assess the company’s previous messaging, including prepared remarks and Q&A on the last few quarterly calls, and identify areas that need to be updated.

Evaluate which aspects of the business have remained strong or even thrived. For those areas that have struggled, explain why and detail what is being done to remedy or mitigate any issues.

Research peer commentary, with a particular focus on how they are addressing similar micro/macro challenges.

Re-calibrate expectations, if necessary.



Companies can offer a comprehensive assessment on where they currently stand, while re-orienting investors towards a proper understanding of the business, long-term opportunity and appropriate valuation.

Click here to view the full mid-year reporting blog post.

At the same time, it’s important for public companies to refine their IR Plans for the balance of 2025 and early 2026. Some areas of focus that guide us:

How did we perform towards our goals in the first half of the year? Should we refine our goals going forward?

Is the investment thesis presented earlier in the year still on-point?

What should we do to best communicate progress and define the opportunity landscape?

Which analysts and investors should we speak with in terms of moving along existing dialogues, and sparking new ones?

Which conferences will be most productive?



Being intentional is essential – pursuing meetings with right-fit investors and analysts and avoiding unproductive conferences and other programs that waste management’s time and company resources.

Click here to view the mid-year strategic IR planning blog post.

A thoughtful and thorough approach to IR during turbulent times builds investor trust and confidence in advance of clearer days ahead.

