Quality First Builders Revolutionizes ADU Construction in Los Angeles County with Expert Design and Craftsmanship

Los Angeles, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality First Builders, a well-known home remodeling firm based in Sherman Oaks, California, has become a major player in building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The company was founded in 2014 by Eli and Donna Ezra and is known for combining precise construction methods with stylish designs to create personalized spaces. With more than 15 years of experience, Eli, a second-generation general contractor, works closely with his wife Donna, an experienced exterior designer, to manage each project with keen attention to detail and quality.

ADUs, often referred to as granny flats or backyard cottages, offer homeowners additions to their property's usefulness and value. Quality First Builders brings years of experience from licensed contractors and professional designers to every ADU project. This results in carefully crafted living spaces that can be used as rental units, guest suites, or additional living quarters for family members.

Known for their ability to be built in backyards, side lots, or garages, ADUs have long been a part of LA's broader housing conversation. A garage conversion often involves custom designing and development by professionals that specializes in this sort of work.

In the wake of the recent LA County wildfires, many residents are facing an urgent need for new housing, whether to accommodate displaced family members or create an affordable rental unit. In response, a growing number of homeowners are turning to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a fast and flexible solution, and ADU builders in Los Angeles say demand is rising rapidly across the city.

"After a disaster, people can't afford to wait 18 months for traditional builds," says Eli. "ADUs give people an option to house relatives or generate income without having to move or rebuild from scratch."

Eli Ezra emphasizes the financial advantages of building an ADU. "It's a great investment. If you're building it to rent out, it's going to pay for itself within around 10 years. I would say an ADU in Los Angeles can be rented for around $2,500, depending on the location. If you build it right, you're getting $30,000 a year back," says Eli Ezra. This potential income from renting highlights why adding an ADU can be a wise financial decision.

Those numbers are compelling not just for investors, but for regular homeowners looking to create more stability. With rising inflation, housing scarcity, and tighter lending markets, many Los Angeles families are seeking to future-proof their properties. ADUs, especially when designed with both functionality and comfort in mind, are proving to be one of the most adaptable, income-generating assets available.

Quality First Builders offers expert guidance on the practical aspects of ADU sizes and layouts. "If you just want a studio, 400 to 450 square feet is a decent size. A one-bedroom ADU has to be a minimum of 530 square meters. If it's two bedrooms, go with 900. Three bedrooms, 1,200 square feet. That usually gives you two bathrooms too," explains Eli Ezra. This specific advice helps homeowners make the best use of their space while following local rules.

Building an ADU is not without its challenges, particularly when it comes to permits and utility setups. Eli Ezra notes, "You used to be able to connect to the main house for gas and electricity. Now you've got to run it from the street. That's why planning from expert architects matters, so you're not hit with big costs or delays halfway through." Quality First Builders addresses these challenges by handling every part of the ADU construction process internally, from securing permits to finishing design details.

Homeowners thinking about ADUs should consider how these units can meet their current and future needs. Whether it's for generating extra income or adapting to changing family situations, ADUs provide a flexible solution. By getting professional input from contractor companies like Quality First Builders, homeowners can make thoughtful decisions to get the best results from their investment.

For Donna Ezra, the emotional side of building is just as important as the technical specs. "We're not just building structures," she says. "We're helping families find stability again, one backyard at a time."

That hands-on approach is a signature of the Quality First experience. Established in 2014, the firm was born out of Eli and Donna's shared vision: to deliver construction projects that feel both personal and precise. Eli brings over 15 years of on-site expertise to each build, while Donna leads on layout, lighting, and finishes, often using feng shui principles to ensure balance and harmony in each space.

The duo's complementary strengths are exactly what today's homeowners need. With so much uncertainty around timelines, materials, and city requirements, working with an experienced, detail-oriented builder can mean the difference between a smooth project and a stressful one.

"Our team treats every job like it's going into my own backyard," Eli says. "There's no shortcut to getting it right."

For more information about the extensive range of services offered by Quality First Builders, including home remodeling, kitchen renovations, bathroom upgrades, and more

The company has earned a strong reputation in the Greater Los Angeles Area, CA receiving six "Best of Houzz" awards, numerous 5-star reviews, and over 40 video testimonials. This praise highlights their focus on delivering high-quality service and craftsmanship that customers appreciate.

Quality First Builders invites those interested to get a free consultation to learn how their skills can bring ADU projects to completion. By working closely with clients and focusing on creating spaces that align with individual needs and preferences, the company is a top choice for ADU construction in the area.

Quality First Builders stands out with a rare combination of design expertise, construction precision, and deeply personal service. Led by husband-and-wife team Eli and Donna, QFB delivers custom renovations and new builds with hands-on attention at every step, from permits to final finishes. Their in-house design-build process eliminates the stress and guesswork common in remodeling. Clients value their clear communication, daily updates, and reliability in high-end neighborhoods across Los Angeles. With 200+ glowing reviews and a reputation built on craftsmanship and trust, QFB offers more than construction, they deliver peace of mind and beautiful, functional spaces built to last

As Quality First Builders continues to transform homes in Los Angeles, their commitment to excellence, accuracy, and customer satisfaction is at the heart of every project. The firm looks forward to continuing its work of turning properties into spaces that not only meet needs but also enhance everyday living.

